Video: Isabella Esler, Chilina Kennedy and More in LIFE AFTER at Ed Mirvish Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first look at a new trailer for Yonge Street Theatricals's LIFE AFTER, the new musical now in performances at CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre. With book, music & lyrics by Britta Johnson, the limited engagement has been extended and runs through May 10 only as part of the 2024/25 Off-Mirvish Season.

LIFE AFTER is the celebrated and luminous musical that premiered in Toronto in 2017 and played a sold-out run at the Berkeley Street Theatre. It was subsequently produced at San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre and Chicago’s Goodman Theatre. Now it returns to Toronto's CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in a major new production helmed by Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning producers Yonge Street Theatricals for a strictly limited engagement.

Despite being a famous self-help author, Frank Carter's optimistic advice offers little solace to his 16-year-old daughter, Alice. After his untimely death, Alice embarks on a quest for truth, unravelling the events that changed her family forever. Filled with heart, and extraordinary music, the show offers a powerful exploration of love, memory, and the journey of moving forward.

LIFE AFTER's cast features Isabella Esler, with Jake Epstein, Chilina Kennedy and Mariand Torres.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby