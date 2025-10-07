Video: First Look at the Toronto Premiere of BRIGHT STAR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bright Star, the Toronto premiere of Steve Martin and Edie Brickell’s Broadway musical, is now on stage at the CAA Theatre through November 2, 2025.

What's different and special about this production is: the musical is performed by an ensemble of 14 Actors-Musicians.

This concept adds another layer to Bright Star, highlighting the sense of community and artistry the story celebrates.

Inspired by a true story and featuring the Tony Award-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway’s Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s.

When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II and with aspirations to be a writer, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past — and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives.

With beautiful melodies and powerfully moving characters, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotions. An uplifting theatrical journey from a cast of actor-musicians that holds you tightly in its grasp as all the actors simultaneously perform as the orchestra onstage. Bright Star is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.