Video: First Look At Crow Theatre's UNCLE VANYA Coming To CAA Theatre In February 2024

Mirvish Productions presents the acclaimed Crow's Theatre production of Chekhov's Uncle Vanya, directed by Chris Abraham and adapted by Liisa Repo-Martell, running February 2 – 25, 2024 at CAA Theatre. See first look video of the production below!

In the waning days of Czarist Russia, Ivan “Vanya” Voinitsky, and his niece, Sonya, toil ceaselessly to run their family estate. After retiring, Sonya's father, a celebrated professor, returns to the estate with his young, glamourous wife. When he announces his plans to sell the land and evict them all, passions explode and lives come undone.

Brimming with emotional intensity, comedic genius, and tragic weight, this Crow's Theatre commission and adaptation by Liisa Repo-Martell breathes new life into Chekhov's masterpiece, providing an up-cloe encounter with a classic of world drama that every theatre lover must see.