Velvet Wells Motivates Audiences To Vanquish Their Demons In PERSONAL DEMON HUNTER

Feeling anxious about the state of the world? Experiencing self doubt? Unsure about your path in life? Velvet Duke is here to motivate you and ease your anxiety as he takes on the role of Motivational Speaker with his patented PATH © system in his first solo comedy production PERSONAL DEMON HUNTER.

Personal Demon Hunter is an exploration and confrontation of anxiety through a mixture of storytelling, original music, stand-up and improvised comedy. It is an interactive cabaret which contains moments of good natured audience interaction. Velvet Duke will use every tool in his arsenal to vanquish demons for good, including turning to you, his fans.

Through a lens of humour, heart, and honesty Velvet asks the audience to share their personal demons... if they want to. Audience participation is encouraged but not required, and Velvet starts off by making very clear that this space is a safe space for sharing.

"I've spent the last 15 years challenging my fears. I wasn't confronting them to get over being afraid. Anxiety doesn't give up that easy, honey. I was facing my fears to embrace joy."

Both touching and at times self-effacing, Velvet Duke in Personal Demon Hunter addresses topics such as Being Enough, Personal Growth Cannot Be Forced, and the definition of Bravery. He uses personal examples, including the time he stood up for women being harassed in a crowded movie theatre which ended up with Velvet being featured on Love What Matters Facebook page (22K likes, 5K shares).

"If you had the gift of mind reading, you would have heard my angry inner voice wanting to take him out of the theatre and inflict harm on him. You would have also heard the stronger prevailing voice: Protect them."

Just don't talk to him about daddy issues. He hasn't quite figured that one out yet.

Personal Demon Hunter previews May 2019 at the Windsor-Walkerville Fringe Festivals before going on to the Toronto and Victoria Fringe Festivals.

Windsor-Walkerville Fringe Festival (May 22-26)

Toronto Fringe Festival (July 3-13)

Victoria Fringe Festival (Aug 21 - Sep 1)

Don't you want to exorcise your personal demons?

Written/Created by: Velvet Duke

60 mins • PG 14+: Adult Themes, Scripted and Improvised Comedy, Drama, Music.





