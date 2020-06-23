VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For the Stratford Festival's THE ADVENTURES OF PERICLES, Streaming June 25

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Stratford Festival has launched a film festival during this period of social isolation, offering free streaming of 12 Shakespeare productions captured as part of its Stratford Festival On Film series. This is the first time the full-length versions of these productions have been available for free.

Each film will debut with a 7 p.m. viewing party and remain available for free for a three-week period.

The series continues with The Adventures of Pericles, beginning June 25.

Check out the trailer below!

This magical production of Shakespeare's epic tale is a delight for the eye and ear. Filled with music and brilliant spectacle, it follows a fairy-tale hero on a miraculous journey to one of literature's most poignant reunions. "Moving and fun from beginning to end," it is a story rarely told, and one you won't soon forget.

