VIDEO: Geraint Wyn Davies Interviews Martha Henry For the Stratford Festival

The Stratford Festival has released a new video, as part of their "In Good Company" series.

In the video, Geraint Wyn Davies interviews Martha Henry actor-to-actor about Shakespeare, their careers at Stratford, and more.

Check out the video below!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Stratford Festival is currently streaming their production of Coriolanus. Watch the stream here!

The play is based on the life of the legendary Roman leader Caius Marcius Coriolanus. The tragedy is one of the last two tragedies written by Shakespeare, along with Antony and Cleopatra.

Coriolanus is the name given to a Roman general after his military success against various uprisings challenging the government of Rome. Following this success, Coriolanus becomes active in politics and seeks political leadership. His temperament is unsuited for popular leadership and he is quickly deposed, whereupon he aligns himself to set matters straight according to his own will. The alliances he forges along the way result in his ultimate downfall.





