VIDEO: Canadian Opera Company Releases Teaser for Donizetti's DON PASQUALE

The production will run April 26, May 2, 4, 8, 10, 12, 14, and 18, 2024.

By: Nov. 05, 2023

Candian Opera Company will present Scottish Opera's production of Donizetti's Don Pasquale April 26, May 2, 4, 8, 10, 12, 14*, and 18, 2024. The production will be sung in Italian with English SURTITLESTM.

Watch the teaser below!

This new-to-Toronto production marks the first appearance of Don Pasquale at the COC in 30 years. The fizzy, feel-good opera follows the aging title character and his love-struck nephew Ernesto, as they pursue the same young woman in a comic clash of generations.

Georgian baritone Misha Kiria makes his COC debut as Don Pasquale, with Argentinian tenor Santiago Ballerini returning to Toronto as Ernesto, alongside Canadian baritone Joshua Hopkins as Pasquale's friend Dr. Malatesta.

The French-Canadian creative team of Renaud Doucet and André Barbe make a company debut, setting the action in 1960s Rome and topping it with Technicolor and Pop Art-inspired visuals.

The work of Italian composer Gaetano Donizetti is known for challenging the best Bel Canto artists, upping the vocal ante at every possible opportunity, and Canadian conductor Jacques Lacombe returns to the COC podium to showcase these artists' and musicians' musical virtuosity.

*Don Pasquale - Ensemble Studio Performance

Tuesday, May 14, 2024

In a special one-night-only performance, artists of the COC Ensemble Studio will perform Don Pasquale, illustrating the crucial mainstage experience provided through the country's leading career development program for emerging opera artists. Support the exceptional talents of these artists and the future of Canadian opera! For more information, please visit: coc.ca/EnsemblePasquale.







