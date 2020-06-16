VIDEO: CHECK IN FROM AWAY Talks to Past Canadian Idol Contestants

Mirvish has released a new video, Episode 5 in its Check In From Away digital series, on YouTube.

This week Steffi and Lisa are checking in with some former Canadian Idol contestants that have graced the Mirvish stage. Steffi D herself was a finalist on the show in 2006, and she gives us a behind-the-scenes look at her time on the show. Aaron Walpole, Elena Juatco, and Melissa O'Neil reminisce about their time on Idol, Mirvish backstage antics, and a fourth mystery guest drops by to give Lisa her own Idol audition.

Watch the episode below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You