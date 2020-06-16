Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: CHECK IN FROM AWAY Talks to Past Canadian Idol Contestants

Article Pixel Jun. 16, 2020  

Mirvish has released a new video, Episode 5 in its Check In From Away digital series, on YouTube.

This week Steffi and Lisa are checking in with some former Canadian Idol contestants that have graced the Mirvish stage. Steffi D herself was a finalist on the show in 2006, and she gives us a behind-the-scenes look at her time on the show. Aaron Walpole, Elena Juatco, and Melissa O'Neil reminisce about their time on Idol, Mirvish backstage antics, and a fourth mystery guest drops by to give Lisa her own Idol audition.

Watch the episode below!

VIDEO: CHECK IN FROM AWAY Talks to Past Canadian Idol Contestants
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Alex Newell, Kara Lindsay, Isabelle McCalla, and More Perform 'The New World' From SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
  • VIDEO: John Barrowman, Elaine C Smith, Alex Norton, and More Sing 'Beautiful City' in Honour of the NHS
  • VIDEO: Brian Stokes Mitchell Leads #MemorialForUsAll to Honor Those We Lost to COVID-19
  • VIDEO: Liz Callaway Sings David Shire's 1968 Protest Song 'The Morning After'