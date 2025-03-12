News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

TwoSet Violin Joins The Toronto Symphony Orchestra For One Night Only

The viral social media duo brings their signature mix of classical mastery and comedy to Roy Thomson Hall.

By: Mar. 12, 2025
TwoSet Violin Joins The Toronto Symphony Orchestra For One Night Only Image
Classical music's favorite viral duo, TwoSet Violin, will return to Toronto for a special one-night-only performance with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra on November 5, 2025, at Roy Thomson Hall. Brett Yang and Eddy Chen will deliver their signature blend of virtuosic playing and sharp humour, combining musical brilliance with comic timing in a way only TwoSet Violin can.

With millions of followers worldwide and a reputation for making classical music both accessible and entertaining, TwoSet Violin has captivated audiences through their YouTube channel and live shows. This Toronto stop is part of their latest world tour and promises an evening of jaw-dropping musicality, side-splitting humour, and everything in between.

Ticket Information:

  • TSO Subscriber & Donor Pre-Sale: Begins Tuesday, March 25, at 11:00 AM
  • TwoSet Violin Fan Club Pre-Sale: Begins Tuesday, March 25, at 11:00 AM
  • General Public On-Sale: Opens Wednesday, March 26, at 11:00 AM

Tickets are expected to sell quickly for this highly anticipated event. Don't miss the chance to see TwoSet Violin live with the TSO for an unforgettable night of music and laughs.

Concert Details:

  • Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 7:30pm
  • Venue: Roy Thomson Hall
  • Artists: TwoSet Violin (Brett and Eddy) with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra

For more information about the concert, visit TSO.CA.

Learn more about the TSO's 2025/26 season at TSO.CA/SeasonHighlights.



