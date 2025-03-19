Tweed Outdoor Stage Announces Free Summer Concert Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tweed & Company Theatre has announced that this year's major concerts at the Tweed Outdoor Stage will be completely FREE (although Pay What You Feel donations are strongly encouraged).

The theatre is committed to promoting accessibility, affordability, and engagement within the region's arts scene. The decision reflects their ongoing mission to make live performances more available to all, bringing the joy of live music to a wider audience and further enriching the cultural fabric of Hastings County.

Located in the heart of Tweed in Memorial Park on Stoco Lake, the stunning stage provides a unique and welcoming space for everyone—from families, to music lovers, and to those passing through. “We believe that the arts should be a shared experience that is available to all,” says Tim Porter, the Co-executive and Artistic Director of Tweed & Company Theatre. “By offering free concerts, we hope to eliminate the barriers that may prevent people from enjoying live performances. We want our community to come together, celebrate music, and experience something special.”

The theatre is excited to reveal two highly anticipated free concerts, both coming to The Tweed Outdoor Stage in 2025. First, catch Wildest Dreams: A Tribute to Taylor Swift, on Sunday, June 22nd at 4pm. Performed by Tweed & Co longtime collaborator Jessica Wilson, this dynamic tribute will bring to life all of Taylor Swift's biggest hits, from her country beginnings to her chart-topping pop anthems. Whether you're a Swiftie or simply enjoy great live music, this concert is sure to delight. Audiences will remember Jessica from her many theatrical roles over the years, including last year's Million Dollar Quartet and 2023's Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Expect a show filled with energy, nostalgia, and the unforgettable melodies that have made Taylor Swift a global icon.

Then, catch Practically Hip on Friday, September 26th at 7pm! As one of Canada's most beloved bands, The Tragically Hip has captured the hearts of generations of fans, and this tribute concert will honour their legendary sound. Practically Hip brings the energy and spirit of The Hip to life, delivering the iconic songs and live show experience that fans have come to expect. From “Ahead by a Century” to “Courage,” this tribute band is sure to have the crowd singing along to some of the most memorable songs in Canadian rock history. There's a reason they're known as Canada's #1 Hip tribute band!

Tweed & Company, along with some soon to be announced local supporters, will carry the expense of this year's concerts, and hope that attendees will still consider making a contribution on par with their experience at the shows. There are still several major expenses associated with these events, including the artists, accommodations, sound, and the maintenance of the stage, so we do hope our awesome audiences will still pitch in where they can to help make these concerts an ongoing success, and a major event in our community.

“We are so proud of what we've built here at our outdoor stage,” Tim adds. “It's become a picturesque community gathering space where people can enjoy live performances in a relaxed, outdoor setting. How does it get any better than that?”

For more information, visit https://www.tweedstage.ca.

Tweed & Company Theatre is a registered charity based in Hastings County, dedicated to providing high-quality theatrical experiences and arts education. Along with the Outdoor Stage, they own the Marble Arts Centre in Tweed and operate the Bancroft Village Playhouse. Through its various programs and performances, the theatre strives to make the arts accessible to all members of the community - fostering creativity and cultural enrichment throughout the region.

