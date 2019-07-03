Tracey Erin Smith Brings THE BIG HOUSE To 2019 Toronto Fringe!

A Seder. A spiritual healer. A maximum security prison. A mansion in Forest Hill. Fraud. Jewish gangsters and more - Welcome to The Big House - Tracey Erin Smith's new show can't stay locked up!

From Fringe Festival favourite and award-winning performer Tracey Erin Smith a new show about prison, loneliness and all we do to survive this life. Developed with and directed by Sarah Garton Stanley, this solo show about isolation promises to make you feel like reaching out.

These are the facts:

1977 - Toronto's Tracey Erin Smith's father went to prison.

2018 - Tracey Erin Smith walks into a Southern Californian maximum-security men's prison as a Dragon's Den style Judge.

2019 - We meet Tracey onstage and discover all the lies that bind. There will be singing.

It's a family you won't want to miss, prisoners you will definitely want to meet and a bunch of others that will make you laugh and cry and hopefully do both at the same time all played by a performer who has inspired generations of solo storytellers in Canada and abroad.

"What I love most about making solo work is that I get to share it with others," Smith said. "So many of our adventures in life take us out into the world but my life has taught me that the ultimate adventure is to go in, into your own story."

Written and performed by Tracey Erin Smith

Developed with and directed by Sarah Garton Stanley

It's all about The Big House, loss, regret and a never-ending search for a truth we can live with.

Supported by a seasoned creative team, all well known in the Toronto theatre scene, The Big House is developed and directed by Sarah Garton Stanley, with set and lighting design by Steve Lucas, sound design by Christopher Stanton and stage managed by Heather Bellingham.

THE BIG HOUSE

Set and Lights Steve Lucas

Sound Christopher Stanton

Publicist Sue Edworthy

Graphic Design Christopher Graham

Photography Dahlia Katz

https://fringetoronto.com/fringe/show/big-house

FACTORY THEATRE MAINSPACE 125 Bathurst Street, Toronto

July 4 - 8PM

July 6 - 10PM

July 8 - 9:15PM

July 10 - 4PM

July 11 - 6:30PM

July 13 - 2:15PM

July 14 - 7:30PM





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You