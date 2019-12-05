Toronto's Hugh's Room Welcomes Back Boreal with SONGS FOR THE SNOWY SEASON Concert

On Sunday, December 15 at 8:30pm, Hugh's Room are proud to welcome back beloved folk vocal harmonies trio Boreal with their highly acclaimed seasonal concert. Award winning singer-songwriters Tannis Slimmon and Katherine Wheatley will be joined by their new bandmate Angie Nussey to perform their show "Songs For The Snowy Season". Nussey is carrying on for former bandmember Jude Vadala. With glorious voices, stunning harmonies, humourous stories and top-notch song writing, Boreal celebrates the coming of winter and the spirit of the holidays.

Angie, Tannis and Katherine have dug up old songs and written new ones about winter. Their lyrics conjure up vivid sights and sounds that so many Canadians would recognize: pine branches bending low, squirrels' footprints in the snow, winter's hush, the heave-ho of shovelling, the sound of slap shots off the boards, the angel truck drivers who lead us home in blizzards. Their love of harmonies, their combined songwriting skills, their tour de force voices, and the joy they feel singing with each other all make for an unforgettable event. Join their legion of fans and friends who make it a tradition to come every year to welcome winter at one of Boreal's shows.

Show details:

Boreal's 'Songs for the Snowy Season'

Sun, Dec 15 @ 8:30PM

at Hugh's Room Live

2261 Dundas St W, Toronto

Tickets are $25 advance; $30 at the door, available online at

https://hughsroomlive.com/event/boreal/

or phone (416) 533-5483

info@hughsroomlive.com

INDIVIDUAL BIOGRAPHIES:

TANNIS SLIMMON's career has spanned more than 35 years. She was a member of the Bird Sisters and has sung harmony for the Rheostatics, David Francey and Valdy among countless others. She earned the 2008 Canadian Folk Music Award for Contemporary Vocalist of the Year. Her solo album Lucky Blue was named one of the Top 10 Albums of 2008 in the Penguin Eggs magazine critics' poll. It earned a Golden Quill Award for song writing and was 16th on Galaxie Folk/Roots Channel's Top Spins of 2008. The song "Ernest, Charlie and Allen" garnered an Independent Music Award for Best Folk/Roots Song.

"Tannis sings of hope, of change, of making a difference while we are on this planet. Her vocals float effortlessly through the air like a feather falling in the sky. She is a confident, strong singer who captivates audiences with her melodious harmonies, thought provoking lyrics and her stunning beauty." - Brent Jeffries for Sound Waves

ANGIE NUSSEY is an award-winning Canadian recording artist and producer from Orillia, Ontario. Since 1999, she has released six, full-length albums and won over 15 industry awards for song writing, vocals, and performance. She is probably best known for her emotional, philosophical and at times autobiographical ballads, but she doesn't miss an opportunity to poke fun at everyday situations, the human condition, not to mention herself. Angie is downright funny and a moving, beautiful musician.

"...her wonderful vocals caught my attention and drew me to her concert and then when I really listened, I discovered an innovative, courageous performer who knows all too well when we speak of the truth in our own lives, it will resonate with our audience. Her command of the stage and her rapport with her audience was nothing short of masterful. Nussey's songs are both powerful and entertaining and I for one would go to a festival just to see her." ~Heather Bishop, CM, OM, LLD (Hon)

KATHERINE WHEATLEY performs as a solo artist as well as with the Betty and the Bobs and in Wendell and Wheat, a duo with Canadian Country Music Hall of Famer, Wendell Ferguson. Her song "Hallelujah" won a 2009 Golden Quill award and has become a standard in sing-along circles. Two of her songs were selected for the new Rise Again Songbook (30th anniversary publication of Rise Up Singing). She has performed on CBC's Vinyl Café and CTV's Canada AM. Through her program Youthsongs, she has written over 200 songs with kids and produced over 25 school CDs. Katherine works as a singer/zodiac driver in Antarctica and the Arctic.

"Wheatley, sporting a beautiful voice and heady guitar work, brought the house down with her stunningly intimate musical meanderings. Her voice and guitar work drew the crowd in from the moment she started to sing. Her witty repartee gave these songs a footing from whence to fly. And fly she did!" -THE EXAMINER, Peterborough, ON

Boreal links:



Boreal's Website: borealsongs.ca

Boreal's Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BorealSongs

Boreal's CDs: https://soundcloud.com/borealsongs (downloadable mp3s)

Boreal's Latest Song, Warm Hands, written by Angie and recorded by Boreal: https://borealsongs.ca/music





