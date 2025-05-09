Toronto Symphony Orchestra Appoints Nicholas Sharma as RBC Resident Conductor & Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra Conductor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) and Music Director Gustavo Gimeno have announced the appointment of conductor Nicholas Sharma as the TSO’s next RBC Resident Conductor and conductor of the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra (TSYO), beginning in the 2025/26 season.

Sharma was selected following a national search and competitive audition process. He succeeds Trevor Wilson, who has worked with the TSO and TSYO since 2022. Sharma will serve in this dual role for the 2025/26 and 2026/27 seasons.

“Nicholas brings a beautiful naturalness to his conducting—musical, confident, and calm,” says Music Director Gustavo Gimeno. “He has an ease and clarity on the podium that immediately resonates with musicians, along with a thoughtful and engaging presence. I’m delighted to welcome him to the TSO and look forward to collaborating in the seasons ahead.”

As RBC Resident Conductor, Sharma will work closely with Gustavo Gimeno and the TSO’s artistic leadership, supporting a wide range of mainstage programming while developing professionally through direct mentorship and access to rehearsals, performances, and guest conductors. He will conduct select concerts, including Dvořák Symphony No. 7 and The Composer Is Dead, cover rehearsals, and join the orchestra on tours and special projects.

In addition, as TSYO Conductor, Sharma will lead three concerts per season and work alongside TSO coaches and artistic staff to shape the youth orchestra’s programming and educational direction. He will also participate in the annual audition process and Concerto Competition.

A native of the Toronto area, Sharma has led performances with orchestras across North America, including the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and Eugene Symphony. He previously served as Assistant Conductor of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and Music Director of its youth orchestra. His education includes a doctorate in orchestral conducting from the Eastman School of Music, with earlier degrees from the University of Oregon and in violin performance from Eastman.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and to have the opportunity to work with Maestro Gustavo Gimeno, the incredible TSO musicians, and the talented young artists of the TSYO,” says Sharma. “As a Toronto native, it’s especially meaningful to return to my home city and contribute to its vibrant musical life. The warmth and connection I felt during my audition process left a lasting impression, and I’m honoured to now join this musical family.”

Comments