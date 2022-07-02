Toronto Fringe Festival Announces An Evening With Devon And Jackie Coming Soon

Modern world got you down? Devon & Jackie return to the Toronto Fringe Festival with an hour of bubbly sketch comedy. A love letter to live theatre, An Evening with Devon & Jackie serves a delightful portion of stupidity with a side of neuroses.

Jackie Twomey was named one of NOW Magazine's 2019 Breakthrough Toronto Stage Artists for her work in the critically-acclaimed Dead Parents Society. She has performed in the JFL Solo Character showcase, and is an alumna of the Bad Dog Theatre Featured Players.

Devon Henderson was a cast member of Improv Showdown at The Second City, where she also works as an understudy for the Mainstage and Touring companies. She has appeared at Bad Dog Theatre in Theatresports, Super Hot Date Night, and in 2019's run of Toronto, I Love You.

PRODUCTION DETAILS

Robert Gill Theatre

214 College St, Toronto

Running time: 1 hour

Performances Created and performed by TO Fringe Communications Manager

Thursday, July 7th - 10:15 pm Devon Henderson (she/her) Carly Chamberlain

Saturday, July 9th - 4:30 pm Jackie Twomey (she/her) communications@fringetoronto.com

Sunday, July 10th - 9:00 pm

Tuesday, July 12th - 7:45 pm Directed by Company Contact

Wednesday, July 13th - 8:00 pm Kirsten Rasmussen (she/they) twosoncomedy@gmail.com

Friday, July 15th - 2:00 pm

Sunday, July 17th - 2:15 pm Stage Manager: Matt Keevins (he/him)

Tickets will go on sale June 22nd and can be purchased online at fringetoronto.com or by calling the box office at 416-966-1062. Tickets can also be purchased in person during the festival at each venue.