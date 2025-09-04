Tickets On Sale For ETERNALLY YOURS THE MUSICAL at Small but Mighty Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Small but Mighty Productions will present Eternally Yours the Musical. A wedding in the middle of the Las Vegas desert? So romantic! Everything is fine! Everyone is happy! Love is all around! The chapel is perfect! There’s no drama! The most perfect wedding! …But what about the vampires?

The book is by Melly Magrath, with music by Quinton Naughton and lyrics by Melly Magrath, Caitlin Turner, and Quinton Naughton. Additional lyrics are by Danik McAfee, with arrangements by Quinton Naughton.

The cast features Josie Bianchi as Zeek, José Andrés Bordas as Geoff, Bebe Brunjes as TravasTea, Mike Alexander Buchanan as Ross, Joyce Chan as Shelby, Morgan O’Grady as Ashley, Alexandria Hillier as Norah, Jamie Rice as Marv, Donnon Root as Harper, Madeleine Storms as Monica, and Caitlin Turner as Tala, with Caitlyn Lopez-Howie as the rehearsal swing.

The creative team includes Director Melly Magrath, Musical Director Quinton Naughton, Choreographer Patricia Barlow, and Producers Caitlin Turner and Melly Magrath. Zahra Esmail serves as Stage Manager and Lighting Designer, with Skyla Rienzo as Assistant Stage Manager. Production Assistants are Jenna Cimetta and Arrow Strayed, while Victor Paquete is the Props Master and Costume Assistant. Show logo and creative design are by Arrow Strayed. The Marketing Team includes Caitlyn Lopez-Howie, Jayden Gigliotti, Jamie Rice, and Melly Magrath. Carling Tedesco handles dramaturgy.

Tickets are $30 for early bird purchases through September 15, 2025, $34 for general admission, and $38 at the door (cash or credit).

Performances will be held on Thursday, October 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, October 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, November 1 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, November 2 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Special discounts are available for groups of ten or more by contacting webemighty@gmail.com.

.