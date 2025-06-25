Tickets Now on Sale for Outside the March's RAINBOW ON MARS

Audiences are invited on an odyssey into the mystery and splendour of Blindness in this multidisciplinary world premiere by Outside the March Theatre in co-production with The National Ballet of Canada and Peripheral Theatre.



RAINBOW ON MARS (RoM) is Pan's Labyrinth-meets-The Matrix in a love story inspired by Healey's own journey into Blindness. It follows a young woman hurled into an upside-down world of fabulists, fabricators and fatalists as she discovers it's not only her vision that isn't what it seems. It's the first play from the award-winning artist and academic, sure to leave Blind and sighted audiences alike with a visceral experience of the extraordinary power of perception.



The project is co-directed by award-winning visually impaired stage combat director Nate Bitton alongside acclaimed immersive theatre director and OtM Artistic Director Mitchell Cushman. RAINBOW ON MARS features a cast of 19 performers with various expressions of Blindness and sight, and includes dancers of The National Ballet of Canada RBC Apprentice Programme. It is choreographed by the internationally-recognized Robert Binet (Swan Lake, The Dreamers Ever Leave You), one of the country's leading choreographers and the Artistic Director and Co-CEO of Fall for Dance North.



“Since meeting through this project in 2021, I have had the extraordinary pleasure of diving with Devon into the profound relationship between Blindness and dance,” says Binet. “Both put us deeply in touch with our bodies, making every movement high-stakes and high-impact. Supporting Devon and Outside the March in telling this story is an immense privilege, and I look forward to building this world with the brilliant dancers of the National Ballet's Apprentice Programme.”



RAINBOW ON MARS also marks the theatrical debut of Immersive Descriptive Audio (IDA). Created by Healey, this new accessible stagecraft practice is designed for Blind and sighted audience members alike, embedding a richer audio descriptive experience and sound design as a character within the narrative itself.



“IDA engages the stories of the eyes and shows how a blind perspective is an integral part of the human sensorium and of perception,” says Healey. “It breaks with conventions of narrating only what is there to be seen and weaves together the internal thoughts and felt movements of the performers; their breath; the imaginary of the lighting, set, costume and sound designers; as well as me, the Blind artist. IDA is not merely a description of a performance; it is a performance!”



The creation of IDA began with the development of RoM, supported over the past five years through OtM's TD Forward March New Work Development Program and The Metcalf Foundation, including a work-in-progress presentation at 2021's SummerWorks Festival. Following additional development with OtM and The National Ballet of Canada, in 2024 Healey and choreographer Binet took their exploration of IDA to The Royal Ballet in London, UK, applying their practice to the premiere of Binet's Dark with Excessive Bright.



RoM will transform the beautiful Ada Slaight Hall at Daniels Spectrum into an immersive arena. It features an in-the-round seating configuration that embeds audiences right in the action, anchored by Nick Blais' stunning set design (Blais is OtM's Head of Design and currently nominated for no less than four different productions at the recently-announced Dora Mavor Moore Awards). Heidi Chan's original sound design and compositions are meticulously crafted to support the play's Immersive Descriptive Audio, creating a truly surround-sound experience for Blind and sighted audience members, harnessing Outside the March's newly acquired state-of-the-art immersive production equipment (more below). Multiple-award winning designers and longtime OtM collaborators Melissa Joakim (Lighting) and Anahita Dehbonehie (Costumes) complete the production's innovative design team.



RoM's stellar cast includes Blind and sighted actors and new voices alongside some of Toronto theatre audiences' favourites. It sees playwright Healey herself in the lead role, as well as real-life husband and RoM co-director Nate Bitton (the project is co-produced by the pair's production company, Peripheral Theatre). It features Dora Award-winner and OtM founding artist Amy Keating (Trojan Girls, The Flick—OtM); Dora-nominated Sofía Rodríguez (The Solitudes—Aluna/Nightwood Theatre; Beautiful Man—Factory Theatre); theatre and film veterans Vanessa Smythe (TV: The Expanse; Film: Trap) and Jeff Yung (TV: Avatar: The Last Airbender; Film: The Shrouds); and Elliot Gibson in their professional debut.



Alongside the actors are the 12 dancers of The National Ballet of Canada RBC Apprentice Programme appearing as a chorus. Together, these 19 performers are set to create an epic performance experience with the audience immersed in the action.



Launched in 2019 with the generous support of the Metcalf Foundation, Sharing the Stage connects The National Ballet of Canada with Toronto's dance and theatre community through shared performances and accessible programming. It began with outdoor performances at Harbourfront Centre featuring such companies as Compañía Carmen Romero, Esie Mensah Creations, Holla Jazz, Human Body Expression, Little Pear Garden Dance Company, Lua Shayenne Dance Company, Rock Bottom Movement, Samantha Sutherland and Tanveer Alam. Most recently, the programme featured a performance with Nova Dance at the Richard Bradshaw Amphitheatre at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.



“We are delighted to partner with Outside the March for our next Sharing the Stage project. Rainbow on Mars promises to be an exciting and unique experience for the audience and performers alike,” says National Ballet of Canada Artistic Director Hope Muir. “With this project, we are thrilled to be collaborating with a new community, offering innovative ways to access dance and theatre that are immersive and captivating."



RAINBOW ON MARS caps Outside the March's 2024-25 15th Anniversary Season, which also featured Rosamund Small's Performance Review (currently nominated for the Dora award for Outstanding New Play). Outside the March is an award-winning trailblazer of immersive experiences that fuse theatre with other storytelling disciplines.



Today also marks the announcement of another major OtM co-production fusing theatre and dance—this time contemporary dance. In April 2026 OtM will co-produce the professional Toronto premiere of Clare Barron's Pulitzer-nominated Dance Nation in partnership with Danforth darlings Coal Mine Theatre and in association with Rock Bottom Movement, one of the city's most daring contemporary dance companies. The production will feature a full immersive takeover of Coal Mine's entire East End venue.



“OtM has always been multi-disciplinary in our bones, unabashedly taking immersive influence from a wide range of media, be they video games, escape rooms, rave DJ sets or detective fiction,” says OtM Artistic Director Mitchell Cushman. “I couldn't be more excited for Toronto to experience these two powerhouse dance-infused productions over the next year, beginning with Rainbow on Mars this August—Devon's transformational and form-breaking wonderland of sensorial adventure.”



Performance Review, Rainbow on Mars and Dance Nation are all made technically possible by OtM's Outfit the March, a $1.7 million capital project to acquire top-of-the-line portable production equipment that can create immersive magic in almost any space, from coffee shops to major theatre venues and anywhere in between. The project has raised $1.2 million to date supported by The Hilary and Galen Weston Foundation, The Department of Canadian Heritage's Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, The Stanley Shalom Zielony Foundation, The Metcalf Foundation, Robert Sirman and others. The project is set to include a subsidised low-/no-cost rental program for independent organizations and artists in our community, supported by a Strategic Innovation grant from The Canada Council for the Arts and managed in partnership with The Canadian Green Alliance. Rainbow on Mars' Immersive Descriptive Audio is underpinned by Outfit the March-acquired audio equipment, allowing the production to create a fully immersive, accessible sound experience.

