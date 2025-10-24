The Urban Orchestra Toronto Partners With The Old Mill

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On November 10, a classical music experience will come to a timeless setting. The Urban Orchestra is partnering with the historic Toronto venue, The Old Mill. Nestled on the banks of the Humber River, the Old Mill has stood for over a century as a symbol of elegance and tradition. Now, its historic halls will feel the incredible power of classical music up close.

The mission of The Urban Orchestra is to hold live orchestral music performances in non-traditional spaces, so that audiences experience the power of an orchestra up close – the way orchestras were meant to be heard.

The Urban Orchestra is led by Music Director Greg Hawco and President Murray Foster.

Greg is a respected international conductor and composer whose works have been performed throughout Canada, including a recent performance as a guest conductor for the Ontario Philharmonic. In addition, Greg is a well-established composer of film and television scores, including the CBC television series Republic of Doyle. He is currently performing with the Toronto production of Come From Away.

As a passionate classical music enthusiast, Greg founded The Urban Orchestra in 2016 to create an opportunity for the audience could experience the same visceral thrill he experiences as a conductor.

Murray Foster is a Juno-nominated former member of Canadian bands Moxy Fruvous and Great Big Sea, which have collectively sold over two million albums. He is currently Professor of Music (Songwriting) at Seneca College, and is the founder of Toronto Songwriting School, The Urban Orchestra, and Choir Nation

The concert program will feature one of the world's enduringly popular symphonies, Dvořak's Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”. Inspired by spirituals and folk traditions, this symphony combines Dvořak's Czech musical heritage with impressions of America.

The Urban Orchestra is excited to present the Grand prize winners from this years' Canadian Music Competition. Together they will perform the 1st movement of Beethoven's Triple Concerto.

Jean Sibelius's Finlandia is a stirring tone poem filled with sweeping brass, soaring melodies, and a hymn-like theme. Composed in 1899, it captures both Finland's patriotic response to Russian censorship, and a universal sense of hope and perseverance.

Mykola Lysenko's Prayer for Ukraine is cherished as Ukraine's spiritual anthem. With its serene melody and heartfelt plea for peace, it embodies national unity and hope in times of struggle.

All ticket packages include:

Entertainment fee (pre-purchased, non-refundable).

Three course dinner which includes Soup or Salad, choice of Main Course and Dessert (payable at time of service).

The packages are as follows:

Tier 1: $55 per person, King's Mill' Seating

Get up close to the action with prime seats by the stage. Enjoy an unobstructed view of the orchestra. Our most popular option—secure your tickets fast!

Tier 2: $45 per person, Queen's Rangers Seating

Experience a lively atmosphere with a balanced view of the orchestra. You'll enjoy great sound and a vibrant setting – some seats may have minor obstructions, but the energy is unbeatable.

Tier 3: $35, Humber River Seating

Relax in a quieter, intimate setting perfect for dinner conversations. While you can hear the orchestra, you won't have direct viewing.