The Royal Conservatory Announces Postponements Due to Ontario's New Stay At Home Regulations

This week, the Ontario government extended and tightened restrictions for everyone in Ontario. Unfortunately, these new restrictions mean that concert halls remain closed to audiences and now we also are unable to have artists or production staff creating livestreams.

The Conservatory has had to postpone and reschedule all concerts and livestreams for the next 28 days, as follows:

21C MUSIC FESTIVAL

The Glenn Gould School New Music Ensemble: FLIPBOOK: Music and Images originally scheduled for January 15, 2021

RESCHEDULED. Free public online concert on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 8pm.

ARC Ensemble: Marc Neikrug's A Song by Mahler originally scheduled for January 16, 2021

RESCHEDULED to Saturday, January 15, 2022

Soundstreams Presents Garden of Vanished Pleasures originally scheduled for January 22, 2021CANCELLED

21C Cinq à Sept: Eve Egoyan originally scheduled for January 23, 2021RESCHEDULED to Saturday, January 22, 2022

Angèle Dubeau & La Pietà originally scheduled for January 23, 2021RESCHEDULED to Thursday, October 28, 2021

Morgan-Paige Melbourne originally scheduled for January 24, 2021RESCHEDULED to Sunday, January 16, 2022

Kronos Quartet on Film: A Thousand Thoughts originally scheduled for January 26, 2021RESCHEDULED to Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Kronos Quartet with students from The Glenn Gould School: Fifty Forward originally scheduled for January 28, 2021RESCHEDULED to Thursday, January 20, 2022

Kronos Quartet - Music for Change: The Banned Countries originally scheduled for January 29, 2021RESCHEDULED to Friday, January 21, 2022

2020.21 SEASON CONCERTS

The Glenn Gould School Concerto Competition Finals originally scheduled for January 20, 2021

CANCELLED

The Glenn Gould School Vocal Showcase originally scheduled for January 30, 2021

RESCHEDULED: Free public online concert on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 7:30pm.

Nicholas Angelich originally scheduled for January 31, 2021

CANCELLED

Maple Blues Awards originally scheduled for February 1, 2021

ONLINE EVENT at www.TorontoBluesSociety.com

Mariza originally scheduled for February 4, 2021

RESCHEDULED to Thursday, January 27, 2022

BONUS: Mariza's 2019 Koerner Hall concert will be broadcast online on Feb. 4, 2021 for ticket holders.

Jeremy Denk with Les Violons du Roy originally scheduled for February 5, 2021

RESCHEDULED to Sunday, March 6, 2022 3pm

Taylor Academy Showcase Concert originally scheduled for February 6, 2021

CANCELLED

Makoto Ozone Trio and Youn Sun Nah originally scheduled for February 6, 2021

RESCHEDULED to Saturday, April 23, 2022

Jacqueline Woodley & Rachel Andrist: In the Words of Women originally scheduled for February 7, 2021

POSTPONED. New date to be announced.

Víkingur Ólafsson originally scheduled for February 7, 2021

RESCHEDULED to Thursday, January 13, 2022

The Royal Conservatory will provide further updates regarding concerts scheduled in the next few months as soon as possible.

The Royal Conservatory remains committed to bringing extraordinary music as it does everything within its power to adapt. The Conservatory deeply appreciates ongoing patience and support of its patrons, supporters, and donors.

As always, ticket holders have multiple options. If their concert has been rescheduled, the Conservatory recommends that ticket purchasers keep their tickets for the new date. If they are unable to attend on the new date or if their concert has been cancelled, they can donate the value of the tickets (for a tax receipt) to support the Fund for Koerner Hall. Alternately, they can choose to exchange their tickets for a gift card, exchange them for another concert in the 2020-21 concert season, or obtain a refund.