The Rollin' Sands Band Featured Next In Tiffin Bay Folk Club's Intimate Spaces Concert

On Thursday November 28th, The Tiffin Bay Folk Club's Intimate Spaces Concert Series is pleased to welcome back local music sensation Nonie Thompson to their stage in the Midland Cultural Cenre. While on her own she is a veritable one-woman show, for this concert she'll be letting loose with a full band "The Rollin' Sands Band" featuring Eugene Rea (vocals, guitar, mandolin, tenor banjo, bouzouki, whistles), Karen Reed (fiddle), Gary Kreller (accordion, piano), Ken Brown (double bass) and Michelle Josef (drums).

Nonie is a musical and storytelling force with which to be reckoned. From heady blues, Irish balladry, to Cajun and French Canadian hues, she seamlessly traverses genres with an execution only matched by her ability to explore equally-diverse lyrical themes. Whether upbeat, sorrowful, poignant or whimsical, her songs reach into the landscape of the heart - family, community, memory, discovery, love and loss - woven together by her clear, true voice.

With such an eclectic palette, it is not surprising that Nonie lives many musical lives. As a singer-songwriter, she has released seven albums to date and has two in the works with noted multi-instrumentalist Eugene Rea. As a blues artist, she is a member of the all-woman blues band Grand Ladies of the Blues, who create a sensation whenever they perform. As a Celtic performer, Nonie has crossed the pond to tour in Ireland with Clannad and Altan, and has appeared at major festivals throughout Canada. Known as the hardest-working musician in her past home base of the Kitchener-Waterloo region, she and Eugene have traveled extensively from the East to West coasts of Canada. Nonie's talents have also not gone unnoticed by her musical peers: she has been invited to share the stage with Heather Bishop and Pamela Morgan, and, to open for such iconic talents as Tommy Makem, Blind Boys of Alabama, Tony McManus and Lee Aaron.

More at: http://www.nonie.ca/ .

Nonie Thompson & The Rollin' Sands Bandin Tiffin Bay Folk Club's Intimate Spaces Concert Series Thursday, November 28 at 7:30 pmat Midland Cultural Centre333 King St, Midland, OntarioTickets $25 plus taxes / fees

Order Online at: http://www.midlandculturalcentre.com/Tickets





