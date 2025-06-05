The FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre Unveils 25/26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre has announced its highly anticipated 25/26 season, celebrating a decade of artistic impact with an expansive program of more than 60 events, including concerts, films, theatrical works, festivals, and multidisciplinary experiences.

The 10th anniversary season runs from fall 2025 through spring 2026, and is being hailed as the most ambitious and diverse in the PAC’s history.

Led by CEO Colleen A. Smith, the new season reflects the PAC’s enduring role as a cultural anchor in the Niagara region. Built in 2015 by Diamond Schmitt Architects, the PAC has become a magnet for major national and International Artists while continuing to support local talent and community engagement. Now entering its second decade, the centre is doubling down on innovation, accessibility, and civic connection.

Season Highlights Include:

AILEY II (Oct. 23, 2025): The celebrated junior company of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to Canada in a collaboration with Bravo Niagara!, bringing dynamic choreography and powerhouse talent to Partridge Hall.

ART IN ACTION (Jan. 30–Feb. 8, 2026): A landmark ten-day festival exploring climate, sustainability, and art, anchored by In the Wake of Progress, a multimedia work by world-renowned photographer and St. Catharines native Edward Burtynsky. Other highlights include Kaha:wi Dance Theatre, Avanti Chamber Singers, and a climate symposium.

WHAT YOU WON'T DO FOR LOVE (Mar. 13, 2026): From Toronto’s Why Not Theatre, this heartfelt documentary-style performance features Dr. David Suzuki and Dr. Tara Cullis, reflecting on 50 years of love and environmental activism.

SPARK GALA FEATURING THE TENORS (Nov. 15, 2025): The inaugural fundraising gala will celebrate the PAC’s milestone year with a headline performance by multi-platinum vocal group The Tenors.

HOLIDAY NEWCOMER MARKET (Dec. 10, 2025): Showcasing Niagara’s newcomer and immigrant entrepreneurs, this community-forward market leads into an evening concert by global ensemble Kuné.

BROCK SPEAKER SERIES (Feb. 19, 2026): Professor Francine McCarthy delves into Crawford Lake’s scientific role in defining the Anthropocene epoch, part of the centre’s continued academic and cultural collaborations with Brock University.

imPACt EDUCATION SERIES: Family and student-friendly offerings like Where the Wild Things Are (Carousel Players), Robot Song, and Dino-Light provide accessible, curriculum-connected arts experiences for younger audiences.

Concerts by Canadian Icons: Notable artists throughout the season include Jann Arden, Stars, Dallas Smith, James Barker Band, Elisapie, Ron Sexsmith, Bedouin Soundclash, Colin James Trio, and more.

PAC’s 25/26 season also continues its longstanding partnerships with Bravo Niagara!, Carousel Players, Femmes du Feu, and a wide network of artists and organizations throughout Niagara.

Ticketing and Membership

Tickets go on sale to PAC Members on June 20

Public sales open July 17

Membership benefits include early access, ticket discounts, and exclusive programming.

Full season details, ticket access, and artist bios can be found at: firstontariopac.ca

