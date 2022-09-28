The Company Theatre's THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE Comes to CAA Theatre





David Mirvish and The Company Theatre, one of Toronto's most acclaimed independent theatre companies, present the Canadian premiere of the acclaimed Australian family drama, Things I Know to be True, written by Andrew Bovell and directed by Philip Riccio.

The production will play February 1 to February 19, 2023 at the CAA Theatre, 651 Yonge Street, the second show in the 2022-23 Off-Mirvish season. Tickets for Things I Know to be True go on sale Saturday October 1 through mirvish.com

Things I Know to be True stars Tom McCamus, Seana McKenna, Alanna Bale, Christine Horne, Daniel Maslany, and Merlin Simard. The production features set design by Shannon Lea Doyle, lighting design by Nick Blais, costume design by Ming Wong, and sound design by Deanna Choi. The stage manager is Michael Sinclair.

Premiered in 2016 in Adelaide, Australia, produced by the State Theatre Company and the U.K.-based physical theatre company Frantic Assembly, the play was the eagerly awaited new work by one of Australia's premiere playwrights and screenwriters. Andrew Bovell, whose past works include the international hits Speaking in Tongues and When the Rain Stops Falling, wanted to create something differently. He suggested he work with Geordie Brookman, the arstic director of the State Theatre Company, and a group of actors to workshop a play suggested solely by a book of photos by Gregory Crewdson, who is famous for his cinematic and eery images of the decay of small-town America.

From that starting point, and from a diverse collection of other source materials that were discovered during the show's workshop creation period, Bovell fashioned a play about a family attempting to come to terms and find contentment in a world that is constantly changing, in ways both surprising and expected.

Things I Know to be True played to both popular and critical acclaim in Australia and then on an extensive UK tour.