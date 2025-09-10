The 2025 Grand Theatre High School Project to Present Disney's NEWSIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Each September, London audiences and Canada's theatre industry turn their eyes to the Grand Theatre's Spriet Stage. A new class of student artists has spent the summer immersed in the Grand Theatre High School Project, working alongside industry greats to hone their craft and ultimately mount a main-stage production showcasing the next generation of theatre talent.

This year, the power of youth will be on full display with the vibrant musical spectacular, Disney's Newsies, famed for its imaginative and iconic dance sequences, inspired by a true story, and featuring a Tony Award-winning score that includes songs such as “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “King of New York”.

Newsies invites audiences to step into turn-of-the-century New York City, a time of skyscrapers and money makers. This year's Grand Theatre High School Project production tells the story of charismatic Jack Kelly and his gritty band of newsies, united in the fight against newspaper giants. When greedy publishers decide to raise distribution prices at the newsies' expense, it's up to Jack and his pals to be stronger together and fight for what's right.

More than sixty high school students from London and area – representing seventeen different schools – make up the student company of Disney's Newsies. Thirty-eight students make up the on-stage cast, two student musicians will be performing with the live orchestra, and twenty-one student artists are working behind the scenes in production roles including wardrobe, props, lighting, sound, stage management, carpentry, scenic art, and marketing/photography.

One of the most influential powers in Canadian musical theatre, Ray Hogg (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812; A Strange Loop; Musical Stage Co.), has been in residency at the Grand Theatre to lead this year's High School Project production and direct the newest cohort of student artists through the Grand's one-of-a-kind theatrical incubator. In step with Hogg is an all-star creative team led by Music Director Matthew Atkins (London Gospel Collective), Choreographer Krista Leis (Stratford, Broadway), Set Design Consultant Joshua Quinlan (Stratford, Crow's, Mirvish), Costume Designer Lisa Wright, Lighting Designer Echo Zhou 周芷會, Sound Designer Emily Porter, Fight Director Mike Dufays, Disability Consultant Kristi Hansen, and Stage Manager Melissa Cameron.

Throughout rehearsals, Hogg has pointed to the story within the story and has prompted the company to do the same. “At first glance, Newsies is about a group of kids who go on strike after repeatedly being taken advantage of by rich and powerful people, but it's really about young people discovering what it means to be the future,” Hogg explains. “It's about finding the bravery to speak truth to power, seek justice, and demand equality. It is about embracing fear and vulnerability and celebrating imagination and vision.”

Grand Theatre High School Project

For over 25 years, the Grand Theatre High School Project has offered an exceptional opportunity for students to receive education and training in the working environment of a professional theatre, at no cost to the participants.

High school students from the London area are mentored by professional artists and coaches in all departments (performance, stage management, props, wardrobe, scenic art, carpentry, orchestra, sound, lighting, stage, and marketing), culminating in a production staged on the Grand's 839-seat theatre: the Spriet Stage.

The 2025 Grand Theatre High School Project, Disney's Newsies, plays on the Spriet Stage from September 17 to 27. Single tickets range from $26-$55,and are available online, by phone at 519.672.8800, or at the Box Office, 471 Richmond Street.

The Grand Theatre will offer Canada Life Pay-What-You-Can pricing for the 2:00 p.m. performance on Sunday, September 22.