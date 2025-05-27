The 11th Annual Dream Serenade Comes to Massey Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Massey Hall will present the 11th Annual Dream Serenade on Saturday, October 25, 2025 at Massey Hall. Dream Serenade began in 2014 with a goal to create a community driven event that not only supported the special students, parents and teachers of Toronto’s Beverley School but recognized and celebrated them with a great night of entertainment that had something for everyone. The event has grown from a small group of artists and friends to a sell out annual event now involving a host of acclaimed artists, like-minded local businesses, sponsors and community members supporting hundreds of children with disabilities and their families across the city throughout the year. Donations can be made at www.dreamserenade.ca.

Tickets for this year's show are on sale this Friday, May 30th @ 10am ET. As usual, this year’s line up of performers will be announced closer to the show, but this annual event has become a regular ‘must’ for many music fans and tickets sell quickly.

Dream Serenade is an annual benefit concert and celebration of Toronto’s community of children with developmental and/or physical disabilities and their caregivers at Massey Hall. Created by Toronto musician Hayden Desser and his wife Christie Greyerbiehl, the event was a way to show appreciation and raise funds for a new playground at their daughter’s school, Beverley School. Dream Serenade has since become one of Toronto's most highly anticipated annual events, combining the celebration of a hard-working community while raising money and awareness for schools and services for children with exceptionalities and their caregivers.

This year's Dream Serenade Summer bursary program partnered with 33 social workers across the city to help identify families who could most benefit from a bursary, as well as a public online application portion. A record total 280 bursaries were distributed to families at over 50 schools across the Greater Toronto Area.

Hosted at Massey Hall, the show is an unforgettable evening featuring sets by acclaimed artists, special collaborations, short films, a silent auction and exciting surprise guests. Past performers include Gord Downie, Feist, members of The National, Barenaked Ladies, Billy Talent, City and Colour, Broken Social Scene, Jim Cuddy, Gowan, Serena Ryder, Bahamas, Sam Roberts, Shad, The Rural Alberta Advantage, July Talk, Elisapie, Sarah Harmer, William Prince, Haviah Mighty and so many more.

Comments

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18% Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 17% Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds