Tarragon & The Musical Stage Co Bring To Life AFTER THE RAIN

The World Premiere of a new Canadian musical After the Rain has been announced from Tarragon Theatre and The Musical Stage Company. The musical is written by Rose Napoli, with music and lyrics by Suzy Wilde, running in the Mainspace from May 27 - June 22, 2025, opening June 4.

In After the Rain, we meet Suzie Evans Stone - a struggling composer who sings backup in her parents' band but pays her bills by secretly teaching piano lessons. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she accepts a new, mature student intent on mastering Erik Satie's “Gymnopedie No.1”. As we follow Suzie navigating touring and teaching, new relationships form and new discoveries of those closest to her come to light, bringing us a heartwarming story that celebrates the ups and downs of life's complexities, the evolution of a song's meaning, and the healing power of making music together.

"Developing After the Rain in partnership with Tarragon has been such a highlight of our work these past two years. The most affecting musicals find deep specificity in universality and tap into something everyone understands on a uniquely personal level. Suzy Wilde and Rose Napoli have captured exactly this in their exceptional new work with beautiful direction by Marie Farsi. We are exceedingly proud to present a new musical crafted by these three deeply talented artists and we're honoured to add After the Rain to the ever-growing canon of Canadian musicals we bring to the stage. We can't wait for you to experience it for yourself." - Kate Supleve & Paul Beauchamp, Co-Executive Directors, The Musical Stage Company. In reality, as in After the Rain, good things take time. After the Rain marks the first co-production between Tarragon and The Musical Stage Co, the first musical to be on Tarragon's stage in nearly a decade, arrives after nearly three years in development, and follows the true inspiration behind Suzy Wilde's long songwriting journey.

“I have been so moved by the years-long development of this beautifully compassionate and musically stunning piece by Rose and Suzy, and with Marie's enchanting vision. To finally bring this world premiere with The Musical Stage Company to this moment at a time when we are all craving stories that celebrate the scope of the human spirit, is a gift. We look forward to sharing After the Rain with audiences and welcoming a story that hugs the heart long after the final bow.” - Mike Payette, Artistic Director, Tarragon Theatre

After the Rain has a book by Rose Napoli (Mad Madge, Innocents), with music and lyrics by Suzy Wilde (Summerland). With set design by David Boechler (Stratford's La Cage aux Folles), costume design by Ming Wong (Canadian Stage's The Inheritance), lighting design by Logan Raju Cracknell (Bad Hat's Alice in Wonderland), sound design by Brian Kenny (Canadian Stage/Musical Stage Co's Kelly v. Kelly) and associate sound design by Adam Campbell (Fleck Dance Theatre's Moem — Body). Performances by Joe (Jojo) Bowden (Soulpepper's The Big Easy), Deborah Hay (Musical Stage Co's Caroline, Or Change), Brandon McGibbon (Once on Broadway), Andrew Penner (Mirvish/Crows Theatre/Musical Stage Co's Natasha, Pierre And The Great Comet Of 1812), Sheamus Swets (Musical Stage Co's UnCovred: U2 & The Rolling Stones), Annika Tupper (b current/NAC's Freedom: A Mixtape - Live and Unplugged). With musical direction by Rachel O'Brien (Bad Hats'/Soulpepper's Alice in Wonderland) and direction by Marie Farsi (Crow's Fifteen Dogs).

The piece comes to life on the Tarragon stage after several years in development. After the Rain received Tarragon Theatre's Bulmash-Seigel prize and The Musical Stage Company's Aubrey and Marla Dan Fund prize for new musicals.

After the Rain - a World Premiere Musical from Tarragon Theatre & The Musical Stage Company - is on stage in the Mainspace May 27 - June 22, 2025, opening June 4.

Performances by Joe (Jojo) Bowden, Deborah Hay, Brandon McGibbon, Andrew Penner, Sheamus Swets, Annika Tupper

Cast + Crew

book by Rose Napoli (she/her)

music & lyrics by Suzy Wilde (she/her)

direction by Marie Farsi (she/her)

musical direction by Rachel O'Brien (she/her)

set design by David Boechler (he/him)

costume design by Ming Wong (she/her)

lighting design by Logan Raju Cracknell (he/him)

sound design by Brian Kenny (he/him)

associate sound design by Adam Campbell (he/him)

stage management by Kai-Yeuh Chen (he/him)

Apprentice stage manager - Jenna Borsato (she/her)

Performances by Joe (Jojo) Bowden (he/him, “JD Kunkel”), Deborah Hay (she/her, “Jean Stone”/”Donna D'Angelo”), Brandon McGibbon (he/him, “Mickey Mintz”), Andrew Penner (he/him, “Frank D'Angelo”/”Ashley Evans”), Sheamus Swets (he/him, “Julian D'Angelo”), Annika Tupper (they/she, “Suzie”).

To confirm performance times for After the Rain check the full schedule here. Single Tickets range from $15 - $72 and can be purchased online at www.tarragontheatre.com, or by phone at 416-531-1827. Discounts are available for students, groups and arts workers. Contact the box office for more information.

Tarragon offers the most flexible subscription packages in the city with significant discounts on subscription pricing. Plus, allowing patrons to choose their productions, change their dates free of charge. Visit the website or call Patron Services today for more information.

Rush tickets are sold for $35, by phone, in person or online via tickets.tarragontheatre.com starting 3 hours before the performance. Rush tickets are subject to availability.

