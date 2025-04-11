TONS OF MONEY Comes to the Shaw Festival

Tons of Money, the classic English farce by writers Will Evans and Valentine, brings a nonstop parade of ridiculous antics, mistaken identities and sheer silliness to the Shaw Festival. Directed by Eda Holmes, this side-splitting revival begins previews on Friday, April 11 at the Royal George Theatre.



As angry creditors call in their loans, struggling inventor Aubrey Allington (Mike Nadajewski) discovers he can reap the benefits of a sudden inheritance by assuming the identity of his long-lost cousin. On the advice of his cunning wife, Louise (Julia Course), Aubrey fakes his own death and turns up three weeks later, posing as his cousin. Of course, the plan goes awry immediately, and hilarious mayhem ensues, as everyone from the cousin's estranged wife, Jean (Lindsay Wu) to Aubrey's duplicitous butler, Sprules (Graeme Somerville), races to steal the sudden windfall out from under the Allingtons.



Tons of Money also features Nehassaiu deGannes, Ron Kennell, Qasim Khan, Marla McLean, André Morin, and Sepehr Reybod.



The Shaw's production of Tons of Money features period-inspired set and costume design by Judith Bowden, lively lighting design by Kevin Lamotte and original music by Andy Ballantyne. The Production Team includes stage manager Amy Jewell and assistant stage manager Kevin Etherington.



On stage at the Royal George Theatre (85 Queen Street) from April 11 to October 5 (available for review beginning May 1), Tons of Money is recommended for audience members 12+. Running time is approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes, including one intermission.