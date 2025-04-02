TIFT Further Extends The Remount Of COCK In Toronto

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



​Talk Is Free Theatre will be further extending their remount of c*ckin Toronto this April. The play, which TIFT first produced in Barrie in early 2024, enjoyed a sold-out run in Toronto in January at its unconventional, intimate venue inside the Artists Play Studio within the Carlaw Industrial Centre before touring to Japan in February. Audiences will now have another two weeks to take in the play, with a new closing date set for Friday, May 2, 2025. c*ckwas previously scheduled to close on April 20.

“I am inspired to be reviving this remarkable play for Toronto audiences,” says Dylan Trowbridge, the play's director. “It isn't often that you get to revisit a play as many times as we have been able to, and we relish the opportunity to go even deeper into the art of it–especially with a script as rich as this one.”

The hit comedy by British playwright Mike Bartlett is about John, a gay man, who has been in a relationship with his partner for seven years. But when he meets and falls in love with a woman, he is forced to contemplate the boundaries of his identity and decide what he really wants for his future. c*ckstars Jakob Ehman as John, Michael Torontow as M, Tess Benger as W and Kevin Bundy as F. It is directed by Dylan Trowbridge with assistance from Nolan Moberly, stage managed by Jeff Soucy, and production managed by Jeff Braunstein. The production design is by Kathleen Black; Moberly also designs the sound.

Tickets for the new block of dates will come on sale on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Talk is Free Theatre is an award-winning Barrie-based company that enjoys a celebrated presence in Toronto, with recent appearances including David Hirson's La Bête, a site-specific For Both Resting and Breeding, and the Dora-winning Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. TIFT's longest running production with over 750 performances, Tales of an Urban Indian by Darrell Dennis, will also arrive in Toronto in late May.

Comments