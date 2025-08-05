TICK, TICK... BOOM! to be Presented by Bowtie Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bowtie Productions will present their new production of tick, tick..BOOM!, taking place November 7-15, 2025 at Alumnae Theatre in Toronto. Set in 1990, this autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning composer of RENT, takes audiences on a personal journey of discovery that led to a Broadway blockbuster.

tick, tick..BOOM! will star recent Dora Mavor Moore Award winners Joshua Kilimnik as Jon, Misha Sharivker as Michael, and Diana Del Rosario as Susan (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; Shifting Ground Collective). tick, tick..BOOM! is the story of composer Jon and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre. His girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city, his Best Friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue and, yet, Jon is still waiting tables and trying to write the great American musical. In 2021 tick, tick..BOOM! was adapted into an Oscar nominated Netflix film directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and starring Andrew Garfield.

Directed by Bowtie Productions Artistic Director Meredith Shedden, tick, tick..BOOM! will feature music direction by 2025 Dora Award winner Michael Ippolito, scenic design by Quỳnh Diep, and lighting design by 2025 Dora Award winner Niall Durcan.

Bowtie Productions was founded in 2021 with the goal of creating mature, thought-provoking pieces of musical theatre in small scale, immersive productions. Now heralded as "one of Toronto's most promising companies" (My Entertainment World) Bowtie continues to illuminate impactful stories and deliver intimate, rarely produced pieces of fan-favourite theatre that speak to the Toronto arts community.