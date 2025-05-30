THUNDEROR Rock Opera Musical Will Debut at Toronto Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From 2x JUNO nominated musician/writer JJ Tartaglia comes 'THUNDEROR' an epic rock opera musical (in the vein of Bat Out Of Hell, Rock Of Ages) but with a fresh soundtrack of original anthems. Featuring the actual live band and a star-studded cast, THUNDEROR tells a tale of adventure and romance in the face of mortality, hearkening back to the glory days of arena rock, wild and restless, as a young group of would-be rockers head out on an impromptu adventure in a time of danger and hope.

Presented as part of the 2025 Toronto Fringe Festival, the 75 min show will see a run of 5 dates at VideoCabaret's Deanne Taylor Theatre in Toronto, performed in the unconventional format of 'In The Round' for an intimate and exclusive experience.

"I guess I'm giving my heavy metal dreams a makeover" says JJ Tartaglia "It's been a crazy undertaking but I'm absolutely stoked about the show we've created, I'm truly blessed to have such an amazing cast and team. Expect an unconventional take on musical theatre! In my mind it combines the best of both worlds and hope that it'll be enjoyed by all."

The musical score will debut unreleased material from Thunderor's upcoming concept album 'Bleed For It' to be released this fall. Besides the live band of JJ Tartaglia (vocals/drums), Jonny Nesta (guitar) and Anthony Pannozzo (keys), the production is directed by Liam Eric Dawson (director shadow Come From Away), assistant directed by metal concert photographer Rae Chatten, choreographed by Kristen Pepper (Kinky Boots, Cabaret), and features a veteran cast comprising of Georgia Grant (A Streetcar Named Desire), Jamie Elliott (Shrek The Musical), Tristan Hernandez (Rock Of Ages, Peter Pan), and Stephen Flett (Miracle On 34th Street, Hamlet).

Performances run 3-12 July. Tickets are on sale 4 June.

