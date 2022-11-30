THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY to Play Toronto's CAA Theatre in April 2023

The internationally acclaimed hit show The Simon & Garfunkel Story will play Toronto's CAA Theatre April 11 - 16, 2023. Originally scheduled to play in May and June of 2020, The Simon & Garfunkel Story was forced to cancel all performances due to Covid-19. Almost three years later, the show will finally enjoy its spring run in Toronto.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday December 2, 2022 at 12:01 AM ET. Tickets will be available exclusively through Mirvish Productions, online at mirvish.com, by phone at 1-800-461-3333, and in person at the CAA Theatre Box Office - 651 Yonge Street.

About the Show

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance.

Using huge projection photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including 'Mrs. Robinson', 'Cecilia', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'Homeward Bound' and many more.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their Bridge Over Troubled Water album was nominated at the 1977 Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

Performance Details:

April 11 - 16, 2023

Performances:

Tues - Sat 8PM, Wed 1:30PM Sat & Sun 2PM

Tickets $59 to $79

The CAA Theatre, 651 Yonge St., Toronto

http://www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com.

Photo credit: Carole B Eves