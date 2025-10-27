THE OUTSIDERS To Make Its Canadian Premiere At The Princess Of Wales Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



David and Hannah Mirvish have announced that tickets for The Outsiders, winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Musical, will go on sale to the public on November 3, 2025, at 10 a.m. The Canadian premiere will take place at Toronto’s Princess of Wales Theatre from June 17 through July 26, 2026.

Set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, The Outsiders follows Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade, and their Greaser family as they navigate loyalty, belonging, and identity amid class conflict with their rivals, the Socs. Featuring a dynamic original score, the musical explores friendship, family, and the hope that “there is still lots of good in the world.”

The Broadway production, which opened at the Jacobs Theatre on April 11, 2024, continues to play to sold-out houses and has been hailed by critics as “the best new musical of the season” (New York Post). The New York Times called it “electrifying” and “made with so much love and sincerity,” while Entertainment Weekly praised it as “a heart of gold with the power to inspire an entire generation.”

The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, and direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor, with choreography by Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman. The design team includes AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian (scenography), Sarafina Bush (costumes), Brian MacDevitt (lighting), and Cody Spencer (sound).

The production is produced on tour by The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Angelina Jolie, Betsy Dollinger, and partners, in association with La Jolla Playhouse, where the world premiere took place in March 2023.

The Grammy-nominated Original Broadway Cast Recording of The Outsiders from Sony Masterworks Broadway is available now at theoutsidersbroadway.lnk.to/castalbum.