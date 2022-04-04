THE HUNS Returns To Toronto Prior To UK Tour

Following the critically acclaimed world premiere production of THE HUNS in the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival, One Four One Collective received funding from the Canada Council for the Arts to tour the production to the United Kingdom to participate in the Brighton Fringe Festival. The company was notified of this funding decision on April Fool's 2020.

After a two-year delay, One Four One Collective is pleased to announce that the critically acclaimed, menacing workplace comedy by award-winning playwright Michael Ross Albert (Tough Jews, Dora nomination - Outstanding New Play) will return to a Toronto for a limited run before finally embarking across the pond to stage the show in the Brighton Fringe.

The morning after a break-in at a tech company, three co-workers assemble for a conference call to discuss the burglary. What starts as a civilized, professional meeting swiftly devolves into a brutal showdown that puts everyone's careers-- and their hopes for future happiness-- in jeopardy. The world premiere production of this dark workplace comedy was named Patron's Pick of the Streetcar Crowsnest Guloien Theatre and was remounted in the Best of Toronto Fringe Festival. NOW Magazine listed The Huns in the Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play, and Outstanding Direction categories in its annual Fringe wrap-up.

Directed by Dora Award winner Marie Farsi (Ghost Quartet, Crow's Theatre/Eclipse Theatre Company), the remounted production of The Huns will be presented at The Assembly Theatre for ten performances only before departing for the UK. The ensemble cast includes One Four One Collective's artistic producer, Cass Van Wyck (Therac 25, Unit 102; My Entertainment World Critic's Pick nomination - Outstanding Performance), as well as Dora-nominated actors Jamie Cavanagh (Confederation Parts I and II, VideoCabaret/Soulpepper) and Breanna Dillon (What Happened Was..., Witchboy Theatre).

To create the chaos of the play's central conference call, the production includes an intricate sound design, with a dozen pre-recorded cameo voice performances from mainstays of the Toronto indie theatre community, including sound designer, Andy Trithardt (Wildfire, Soulpepper/RARE Theatre). Called with seamless precision by stage manager Aidan Hammond in sync with the onstage action, the production is a whirlwind of sound, emotion, and hyper-realistic farcical comedy.

All audience members attending The Assembly Theatre must show valid proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and wear masks for the duration of the performance. Wednesday evening performances will be limited to 50% capacity.