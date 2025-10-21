TD Music Hall to Host GOOD GRIEF PRESENTS: THE INNER CIRCLE – VOL. 4 Holiday Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TD Music Hall will welcome Good Grief Presents: The Inner Circle – Vol. 4 (Holiday Edition) on Thursday, November 27, 2025, featuring Toronto-based songwriting and production duo Good Grief (Bryn McCutcheon and Kirstyn Johnson).

This special holiday installment marks the fourth edition of the duo’s acclaimed writers’ round series—and the first-ever seasonal showcase. The evening will also feature the exclusive live debut of Good Grief’s forthcoming collaborative holiday EP, Happy Home, set for release on November 7.

Happy Home brings together an impressive lineup of guest artists, including Priyanka, NIIVA, Nicolina, Andye, Bryn (Good Grief), and Kirstyn Johnson (Good Grief). Written and recorded at The Good Grief House and Deane Cameron Recording Studio at Allied Music Centre, the EP was co-produced by Jake Kovacevic and captures the emotional depth and complexity of the holiday season—nostalgia, longing, transformation, self-acceptance, and the humor and warmth that define the end of the year.

“This project is about embracing the full, real human experience of the holidays,” the duo said in a statement. “It’s honest, tender, and a little cheeky—an invitation to strip away expectations and welcome whatever this season might bring.”