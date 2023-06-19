TD Music Hall Presents iskwē At TD Music Hall, December 2

The tour is in support of her new music, including the top 30 alternative radio single “I Get High” featuring Nina Hagen.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 2 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye Photo 3 Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye
Queens Revealed For the Canadian Production of SIX Photo 4 Queens Revealed For the Canadian Production of SIX

TD Music Hall Presents iskwē At TD Music Hall, December 2

TD Music Hall welcomes singer-songwriter and activist, iskwē | ᐃᐢᑫᐧᐤ on December 2, 2023. Tickets on-sale this Friday, June 23 at 10am ET at tdmusichall.com and 416-872-4255.

The tour is in support of her new music, including the top 30 alternative radio single “I Get High” featuring Nina Hagen. Praised by CBC Music for its ability to “transport listeners to a new reality, to open them to new possibilities, and in that, iskwē's quest for escapism,” the eccentric and eerie track reminds listeners the importance of supporting each other through the challenges we experience in life.

"I CANNOT WAIT to bring this new music to the stage! It has been almost 5 years since I have seen some of these places. I am looking forward to reconnecting with my fans across the country and meeting lots of new folks," shares iskwē. "This new music is like nothing I've ever done before...and recreating it for these live performances has been so much fun. I hope everyone is ready to move their bodies and be a part of this new chapter of my musical journal!"

For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member.

For the concert lover who lives for those 'you just had to be there' moments. With advance notice for upcoming shows, and chances to win that golden ticket for more 'best nights of your life'. Fans can pick between three levels: Friend, Platinum with access to pre-sales, and Royal.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.



SPONSORED BY THE ROSE THEATRE BRAMPTON






RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
THREE MEN IN A BOAT to Premiere at Guild Festival Theatre in July Photo
THREE MEN IN A BOAT to Premiere at Guild Festival Theatre in July

Guild Festival Theatre will present this uproarious adaptation of Jerome K. Jerome’s classic Victorian satire, Three Men in a Boat. Created by award-winning writer and director team Mark Brownell (Tapestry Opera, Pea Green Theatre) and Sue Miner (YPT, Canadian Stage, Factory Theatre).

2
Paper Dog Press to Present A LITTLE BIT PREGNANT as Part of Toronto Fringe Festival 2023 Photo
Paper Dog Press to Present A LITTLE BIT PREGNANT as Part of Toronto Fringe Festival 2023

Paper Dog Press will present A Little Bit Pregnant July 5 -14 at Tarragon Theatre as pPart of Toronto Fringe Festival 2023.

3
World Premieres by Cecilia Livingston, Omar Daniel & André Ristic to be Feature Photo
World Premieres by Cecilia Livingston, Omar Daniel & André Ristic to be Featured in Soundstreams 2023/24 Concert Season

Soundstreams has announced its 41st season filled with concerts, compelling stagings and world premieres. See full programming, and learn how to purchase tickets!

4
WEDDING BAND to Begin Performances Tomorrow at the Stratford Festival Photo
WEDDING BAND to Begin Performances Tomorrow at the Stratford Festival

Alice Childress’s riveting play Wedding Band – a profound meditation on injustice and intolerance – starts performances at the Stratford Festival’s Tom Patterson Theatre on Tuesday in a production directed by Sam White.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye Video Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye
Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond Video
Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press Video
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer Video
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Ballad of Stompin’ Tom
Capitol Theatre (6/10-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wizard of Oz: The Panto
Huron Country Playhouse South Huron Stage (6/07-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evita
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (10/18-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (11/29-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The New Canadian Curling Club
Drayton Festival Theatre (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Absolute Magic with Keith Brown
Al Green Theatre (7/05-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Huron Country Playhouse Mainstage (8/09-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tarantino Cabaret
Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse (6/21-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Huron Country Playhouse Mainstage (6/15-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Outlaw by Norm Foster
The Rose Studio (7/06-7/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You