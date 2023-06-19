TD Music Hall Presents iskwē At TD Music Hall, December 2

TD Music Hall welcomes singer-songwriter and activist, iskwē | ᐃᐢᑫᐧᐤ on December 2, 2023. Tickets on-sale this Friday, June 23 at 10am ET at tdmusichall.com and 416-872-4255.

The tour is in support of her new music, including the top 30 alternative radio single “I Get High” featuring Nina Hagen. Praised by CBC Music for its ability to “transport listeners to a new reality, to open them to new possibilities, and in that, iskwē's quest for escapism,” the eccentric and eerie track reminds listeners the importance of supporting each other through the challenges we experience in life.

"I CANNOT WAIT to bring this new music to the stage! It has been almost 5 years since I have seen some of these places. I am looking forward to reconnecting with my fans across the country and meeting lots of new folks," shares iskwē. "This new music is like nothing I've ever done before...and recreating it for these live performances has been so much fun. I hope everyone is ready to move their bodies and be a part of this new chapter of my musical journal!"

For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member.

For the concert lover who lives for those 'you just had to be there' moments. With advance notice for upcoming shows, and chances to win that golden ticket for more 'best nights of your life'. Fans can pick between three levels: Friend, Platinum with access to pre-sales, and Royal.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.