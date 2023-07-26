TD Music Hall Presents Y LA BAMBA September 25 At TD MUSIC HALL

TD Music Hall welcomes eclectic indie-folk pop band Y La Bamba to TD Music Hall on September 25, 2023. Tickets on-sale this Friday, July 28 at 10am ET at tdmusichall.com and 416-0872-4255.

Y La Bamba's seventh album, Lucha is available now and follows Y La Bamba's 2019 album, Mujeres, and the follow-up EP, Entre los Dos.

Lucha was born out of isolation at the advent of COVID-19 lockdowns. Beginning with a cover of Hank Williams' “I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry,” and following Mendoza Ramos as she moved from Portland, Oregon to Mexico City, returning to her parents' home country while revisiting a lineage marred by violence and silence, and simultaneously reaching towards deeper relationships with loved ones and herself.

"Lucha is a symbol of how hard it is for me to tackle healing, live life, and be present,” Luz Elena Mendoza Ramos, lead vocalist and producer of Y La Bamba, says of the title behind the album which translates from Spanish to English as 'fight' and is also a nickname for Luz, which means light. The album explores multiplicity—love, queerness, Mexican American and Chicanx identity, family, intimacy, yearning, loneliness—and chronicles a period of struggle and growth for Mendoza Ramos as a person and artist.

For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall's charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that include personalized ticketing service through a dedicated box office representative, advance notice for upcoming shows, exclusive member contests, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between four levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, and Marquee.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.