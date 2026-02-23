Soundstreams Unveils 2026/27 Season Featuring Steve Reich and New Works

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lawrence Cherney, Founding Artistic Director of Soundstreams, has announced the company's 44th season, kicking off this October with a major celebration of Steve Reich, performed by some of the world's greatest interpreters of his music. Sir James MacMillan returns to Soundstreams with his new oratorio Angels Unawares, next February. Praise Song for Oceania will feature artists and works connected by the Pacific Ocean, curated by Soundstreams New Voices Mentorship Program winner Jesse Plessis, and next June's CELLO X 8, presented in collaboration with Luminato and VEMU Estonian Museum Canada, will invite eight virtuoso cellists from Canada and around the world to perform richly resonant masterpieces.

Free concerts through the Soundstreams TD Encounters series will return next season, with more details to be announced. Subscriptions for the 2026/27 season are on sale now. For more information, visit Soundstreams.ca.

SOUNDSTREAMS 2026/27 SEASON

CELEBRATING STEVE REICH AT 90

Oct. 6, 2026, 7:30 p.m., Koerner Hall

In collaboration with the Faculty of Music, University of Toronto

Steve Reich has been described as "our greatest living composer" (New York Times). Soundstreams celebrates his 90th birthday with the North American premiere of In All Your Ways for 14 instruments, co-commissioned by Soundstreams, Carnegie Hall, Edinburgh Festival, Philharmonie de Paris and others. The program includes two legendary signature masterpieces: Music for 18 Musicians and Clapping Music, all performed by some of the world's greatest interpreters of his music. Clapping Music features an exclusive screening with Reich performing one of the parts on film, with Russell Hartenberger performing the other part live on stage.

ANGELS UNAWARES: MUSIC OF JAMES MACMILLAN

February 27, 7:30 p.m., 2027, Metropolitan United Church

Renowned British composer Sir James MacMillan conducts the North American premiere of his new oratorio Angels Unawares, featuring the virtuoso chamber orchestra Ensemble Soundstreams, and Soundstreams Choir 21. Angels Unawares is a biblical phrase that appeals to us to treat all individuals with dignity and compassion, implying that angels might be present in everyday life, unnoticed. The program includes the premieres of six short new works by participants in Soundstreams Bridges Emerging Composers Program, mentored by James MacMillan.

PRAISE SONG FOR OCEANIA

April 17, 2027, 7:30 p.m., Trinity-St. Paul's Centre

Praise Song for Oceania features artists and works connected by the Pacific Ocean, curated by Métis composer and pianist Jesse Plessis, winner of the Soundstreams New Voices Curator Mentorship Program. Music is by composers Leilehua Lanzilotti (Hawaiʻi) and Plessis (British Columbia), and the program will include evocative readings of poetry by Craig Santos Perez (Guåhan) and Flora Aurima Devatine (Tahiti). The program sets the ocean's sublime beauty against the devastating violence of colonization, industry, and militarism, underscoring what is at stake in the fight for climate and multispecies justice.

CELLO X 8

June 3, 2027, 7:30 p.m., St. Paul's Basilica

Co-presented by Soundstreams, Luminato Festival and VEMU Estonian Museum Canada

Eight virtuoso cellists from Canada and abroad perform richly resonant masterpieces like Fratres and L'Abbé Agathon by Arvo Pärt, and Bachianas Brasileiras #5 by Heitor Villa-Lobos. Closest to the range and timbre of the human voice, the cello is capable not only of deeply emotive and soulful music, but also bright, soaring melodies. The program also includes powerful and energetic works by Kaija Saariaho and Pascal Dusapin, as well as compelling world premieres from Canada and Estonia. The eight cellists will be joined by a guest star soprano in several works.