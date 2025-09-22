Snotty Nose Rez Kids With Logan Staats to Perform At TD Music Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Snotty Nose Rez Kids with Logan Staats will perform at TD Music Hall on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

TKMF is back with a one-day celebration featuring one of the most exciting Indigenous Artists on the scene, Snotty Nose Rez Kids with support from Logan Staats. Hosted by internationally renowned neo-burlesque dancer, Lou Lou la Duchesse de Rière.

Snotty Nose Rez Kids tore into the music scene with unmistakeable talent and an unforgettable name. Showing off their lyrical prowess and natural storytelling ability, Yung Trybez and Young D jumpstarted the band with two back-to-back albums in 2017. Their follow up album, 2019's TRAPLINE, really launched their career with hit “Boujee Natives,” and multiple awards including their first Juno nomination. The band took their high voltage live show on the road and clocked 100 shows in 6 different countries.

SNRK have gone on to dominate in Hip-Hop music, most recently achieving their biggest milestone, signing to Sony Music. SNRK are blazing their own path, weaving together a musical fabric of hard-hitting lyricism, revealing stories about the struggles they and their people have encountered, empowering protest songs for the front lines, and a humour that keeps even the heaviest of topics something you can vibe to.

In 2018, veracious Mohawk singer-songwriter Logan Staats was chosen from 10,000 hopeful contestants vying for a spot on musical competition show The Launch. Before an audience of 1.4 million viewers, Staats won, officiating the breakthrough that would lead him to Nashville and Los Angeles, and to his single “The Lucky Ones” winning the Indigenous Music Award for Best Radio Single. “The Lucky Ones” also occupied the #1 spot in Canada.

In the years between now and then, Staats has come home, making the intentional decision to re-root at Six Nations of the Grand River. “I wanted to bring my songwriting back to the medicine inside of music, to the medicine inside of reclamation,” he says, following a phase of constant travel and intensity.