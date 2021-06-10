Shaw Festival Announces Casting and Creative Teams for 2021 Main Season Productions

Artistic Director Tim Carroll has announced casting for the Shaw Festival's upcoming productions of Charley's Aunt, Flush, The Devil's Disciple, Sherlock Holmes and the Raven's Curse, A Short History of Niagara and Trouble in Mind.



"As we prepare to come together and begin in-person theatre performances again, I'm thrilled to be able to reveal the incredible artists returning to the company and welcome a few new faces making their Shaw Festival debuts," says Tim Carroll. "I can't wait for our audience to experience their talent on our stages, live and in real time."



CHARLEY'S AUNT

By Brandon Thomas

Directed by Tim CarrollScenic and costume design by Christine Lohre

Previews July 9, closes October 10



Andrew Lawrie as Charley and Peter Fernandes as Jack are two eager young men hoping to court their sweethearts. Mike Nadajewski is wild-card Lord Fancourt Babberley, whose turn in fancy-dress just might save the day.



Charley's Aunt also features Neil Barclay, Patrick Galligan, Alexis Gordon, Claire Jullien, Marla McLean, Ric Reid and Gabriella Sundar Singh.

Age Recommendation: Age 11+

CHARLEY'S AUNT is sponsored by Mary E. Hill.





FLUSH

Based on the novella by Virginia Woolf

Adapted by Tim Carroll

Directed by Tim Carroll

Scenic and costume design by

Hanne LoosenPuppetry by Alexandra Montagnese



Previews July 10, closes October 2

Julie Lumsden*, Drew Plummer*, Jonathan Tan and Jacqueline Thair tell one of the greatest love stories of all time ... through the eyes of Elizabeth Barrett Browning's beloved dog.



Age Recommendation: Age 12+

FLUSH is sponsored by James and Diane King.

*RBC Emerging Artists are sponsored by the RBC Foundation and RBC Emerging Artists Project.





THE DEVIL'S DISCIPLE

By Bernard Shaw

Directed by Eda Holmes

Scenic design by Michael Gianfrancesco Costume design by Gillian Gallow

Original music by Paul Sportelli

Previews July 14, closes October 9



Martin Happer is scoundrel Richard Dudgeon in The Devil's Disciple, Bernard Shaw's first theatrical hit featuring his unique blend of dark comedy and melodrama. Verbally sparring with Happer are Katherine Gauthier as Judith Anderson and Graeme Somerville as Reverend Anderson.



The Devil's Disciple also features David Alan Anderson, Damien Atkins, Kristopher Bowman, Fiona Byrne, Julia Course, Tom McCamus, Peter Millard, Chick Reid, Johnathan Sousa and Shauna Thompson*.



Age Recommendation: Age 12+

THE DEVIL'S DISCIPLE is sponsored by the

William and Nona Macdonald Heaslip Foundation and the Gabriel Pascal Memorial Fund.

*RBC Emerging Artists are sponsored by the RBC Foundation and RBC Emerging Artists Project.

SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE RAVEN'S CURSE

By R. Hamilton Wright

Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

Directed by Craig Hall

Scenic and costume design by Ken MacKenzie

Lighting design by Michelle RamsayProjection design by Cameron Davis

Original music and sound design by

John Gzowski

Previews July 23, closes October 10



The vibrant trio from 2018's fan-favourite The Hound of the Baskervilles returns for Sherlock Holmes and The Raven's Curse. Damien Atkins once again dons the deerstalker as Sherlock Holmes and reunites with Ric Reid as the incomparable Dr. Watson and Claire Jullien as the long-suffering Mrs. Hudson.



Sherlock Holmes and The Raven's Curse also features Jason Cadieux, Katherine Gauthier, Marla McLean, Mike Nadajewski, Chick Reid and Donna Soares.



Age Recommendation: Age 12+

SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE RAVEN'S CURSE is sponsored by CIBC and Hummel Properties.

Accessibility Partner: Meridian Credit Union.



A SHORT HISTORY OF NIAGARA

Created and performed by

Alexandra Montagnese and Mike Petersen

Original music and sound design by

Ryan CowlCommissioned and presented by the

Shaw Festival

Directed by Tim Carroll

Previews July 29, closes August 15

The rich history of the Niagara Region - from the Maid of the Mist to Laura Secord to the founding of the Shaw Festival - is brought to life in thirty minutes through the lively, no dialogue artistry of puppet theatre.



Age Recommendation: Age 14+

A SHORT HISTORY OF NIAGARA is generously supported by the Niagara Region,

presented in partnership with Parks Canada and sponsored by the Humeniuk Foundation.





TROUBLE IN MIND

By Alice Childress

Directed by Philip Akin

Scenic design by Rachel ForbesCostume design by Ming Wong

Lighting design by Mikael Kangas

Previews August 8, closes October 9

Nafeesa Monroe is Wiletta, the Black actor at the centre of Alice Childress' unflinching look at privilege and race in the theatre community. Appearing alongside Monroe is Kiera Sangster as veteran actor Millie Davis and Graeme Somerville as director Al Manners.



Trouble in Mind also features Kaleb Alexander, David Alan Anderson, Neil Barclay, Kristi Frank, Patrick Galligan and Peter Millard.



Age Recommendation: Age 14+

TROUBLE IN MIND is sponsored by TD Bank Group and James F. Brown.



Casts of the upcoming, yet to be announced, series of outdoor concerts and activities; Desire Under the Elms, the fourth iteration of A Christmas Carol and the return of Holiday Inn will be announced at a later date. Further updates will be available at www.shawfest.com.



Tickets for the 2021 season are available through the Box Office at 1-800-511-SHAW (7429) and online at shawfest.com.



The Shaw Festival plans to present the 2021 season as per the revised schedule; however, performances will only take place if deemed safe to do so. In addition to following and exceeding the directives of local, provincial and federal governments and their respective public health agencies, The Shaw has implemented a robust Duty of Care initiative. These measures include significant infrastructure improvements and a commitment to ensuring the health and safety of audiences, company members and communities.