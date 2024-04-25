Chilina Kennedy and Jake Epstein Will Lead Premiere of THE LAST TIMBIT, Produced by Michael Rubinoff

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"Come From Away" originating producer Michael Rubinoff will produce the new musical "The Last Timbit" starring Chilina Kennedy and Jake Epstein, with music and lyrics by Anika Johnson and Britta Johnson and a book by Nick Green.

The musical will have its premiere in Toronto in June at the Elgin Theatre.

Being presented between June 26-30, "The Last Timbit" is inspired by real Canadian stories and is about a group of people from different walks of life who get snowed in at a Tim Hortons restaurant during the blizzard of the decade. This heartwarming new Canadian musical explores family, the power of community, and making the best of hard times and is inspired by a blizzard in Sarnia, Ont., in 2010 that saw dozens of strangers seek refuge at a Tims restaurant for nearly 24 hours during white-out conditions.

"The Last Timbit" stars Chilina Kennedy (Broadway: "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"), Andrew Broderick (Stratford and Shaw Festivals), DeAnn deGruijter (Stratford and Shaw Festivals), Sara Farb (Broadway: "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"), Kaya Kanashiro (CBC's "Sort Of"), Julia McLellan (Toronto production: "Six"), Danté Prince (Stratford Festival), Kimberly-Ann Truong (Broadway: "Miss Saigon") and Jake Epstein (Broadway: "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

"Great musical theatre is telling compelling stories. Every day across the country, millions of Canadians come together at Tim Hortons where life's stories unfold," said Rubinoff, who won an Olivier Award and received a Tony Award nomination for "Come From Away," and was given the Meritorious Service Cross by the Governor General of Canada for his role in creating the show.

"'The Last Timbit' is a celebration of that community connection that will surprise and delight audiences with its heart and humour."

"The Last Timbit" will feature music and lyrics by Anika Johnson and Britta Johnson, a book by Nick Green, direction by Brian Hill, choreography by Genny Sermonia, orchestrations and music supervision by Lynne Shankel, music direction by Jonathan Corkal-Astorga, scenic and costume design by Kelly Wolf, lighting design by Jareth Li, sound design by Josh Liebert, production management by Ray Salverda stage management by Seren Brooke Lannon and general management by associate producer Rob Richardson.

"Every Canadian has a relationship with Tim Hortons, it's a marker of so many huge events in all of our lives – and what an incredible thing to write songs about," said Britta Johnson. "That is a rich playground for writing and we're really excited about what we've made."

"We're thrilled to be working with Michael Rubinoff and an incredible team and cast to bring 'The Last Timbit' to life," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons is launching a national contest starting today inviting Canadians to share their stories about how Tims has played a special role in their lives for a chance to win a trip to Toronto to see "The Last Timbit." For more details, follow Tim Hortons on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok, and for full official rules and regulations, see timhortons.ca/60.