Ilios Steryannis and Babylonia Ensemble Return to Silence Sounds in Guelph

The performance is on Friday, May 17th 2024.
Ilios Steryannis and Babylonia Ensemble will return to Silence Sounds in Guelph on Friday, May 17th 2024!
Born in Toronto, ON, on March 24th, 1972, Greek-Jewish Canadian musician Ilios Steryannis started drumming at the age of 12. Inspired by the power and artistry of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, he pounded on a practice pad and an old set of bongo drums until his father lovingly presented him with a brand new Tama Royalstar drumset, with Paiste cymbals, for his 13th birthday. Since then, Ilios and the drums have been inseparable.
Ilios' latest project, the Babylonia Ensemble, pays tribute to his Iraqi Jewish and Greek roots with a six part suite of Middle Eastern jazz. The instrumentation is an entrancing mix of clarinet, violin, piano, bass and drums. A variety of moods and rhythms are explored, and there is traditional Iraqi Jewish music in the mix as well, composed by the legendary Al-Kuwaity brothers of Baghdad.
The Babylonia Ensemble features Paul Pacanowski on woodwinds, Tania Gill on piano, Natalie Wong on violin, Henry Heillig on bass and Ilios on drums.
