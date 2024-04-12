Video: Creative Team Talks APORTIA CHRYPTYCH: A BLACK OPERA FOR PORTIA WHITE at the Canadian Opera Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch as lead creator, director & librettist HAUI and composer Sean Mayes talk about the exciting world premiere of APORTIA CHRYPTYCH: A BLACK OPERA FOR Portia WHITE. APORTIA CHRYPTYCH: A BLACK OPERA FOR Portia WHITE at the Canadian Opera Company.

"It's really a piece that brings her back to the collective consciousness," says HAUI. "It's not a biopic, we begin at the end of Portia's life."

Nova Scotian contralto Portia/">Portia White was the first Black Canadian concert performer to achieve international fame in the mid-20th century and was hailed as the best classical voice of her generation. Yet, despite her accomplishments, her story has been largely erased from Canadians' collective memory. Aportia Chryptych: A Black Opera for Portia/">Portia White is a bold, new Black opera from Canadian director and librettist HAUI and Toronto and New York-based composer Sean Mayes that sets out to reclaim Portia/">Portia White's story.

The world premiere presentation takes place June 14, 15, and 16, 2024 at the Canadian Opera Company Theatre at 227 Front St. E., with a special Q&A with the opera's creators following each performance. In celebration of Portia/">Portia White, opening night audiences are encouraged to wear white, honouring the Canadian artist's name, life, and incredible legacy.

Due to popular demand and, in order to share the world premiere of Aportia Chryptych: A Black Opera for Aportia White with as many audiences as possible, the Canadian Opera Company will be sharing a free, one-time, livestreamed presentation of the opera on Saturday, June 15 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.