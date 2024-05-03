Crow's Theatre to Present COVER TO COVER Six-Show Concert Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Crow's Theatre is set to cap off its record-breaking 40th Anniversary season with a thrilling new six-show, late-night concert series curated by actor and musician Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek, Outer Range). These Friday-night concerts will transform the lobby and restaurant at Crow's Theatre into an intimate music venue for hour-long acoustic performances from leading Canadian artists covering their favourite musicians. Featured artists will include Torquil Campbell (of Montreal's indie rock-band Stars), and singer-songwriter Georgia Harmer, and the series kicks off next Friday, May 10 with Noah Reid covering Tom Waits.

All tickets are only $20. Visit CrowsTheatre.com for more information.

"Thanks to the Slaight Family Foundation's generosity, we are thrilled to re-launch a music series to beautifully compliment Crow's core theatre programming," shared Artistic Director Chris Abraham. "During the pandemic we were able to bring musicians and audiences together even when the theatre was closed. Given this record-setting year for Crow's and unprecedented sixteen-week run of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, we've been waiting for the right moment to launch this new concert series featuring some of our favourite interpreters of song. We hope audiences will snap up tickets to this limited series (hint: there are very few seats and they will sell out fast!). Grab a drink, settle in, and get ready for an up-close-and-personal evening with some of the city's most exciting performers."

Confirmed performances include Noah Reid covers Tom Waits on May 10 at 10 p.m., and Torquil Campbell covers Prefab Sprout on May 31 at 10 p.m. Additional 10 p.m. concerts will run June 7, 14, 21 & 28. Full concert lineup coming soon.

Doors open at 9:30 p.m. All tickets are only $20 available here.

Noah Reid is an award-winning actor and musician, based in Toronto. Best known for his CSA-winning turn as Patrick in the Emmy Award-winning Schitt's Creek, Reid most recently starred in Amazon/Plan B's Outer Range and on Broadway in Tracy Letts' The Minutes. As a nine year old, he originated the voice of Franklin the Turtle in the beloved animated series and played Chip in the Toronto production of Beauty and the Beast. He went on to graduate from both the Etobicoke School of the Arts and The National Theatre School of Canada, and has since enjoyed a varied career in film, television and theatre, including TIFF selections Score: A Hockey Musical, Cardinals and Disappearance at Clifton Hill, and title roles in ABC Family's Kevin From Work and Tarragon Theatre's Hamlet. As a musician, Reid has released three full length albums of original songs, Adjustments, Gemini and Songs From A Broken Chair, and has most recently completed his Everything's Fine world tour, with sold out shows across Canada, the US, the UK, Europe and Australia.

