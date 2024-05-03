Lawyers Take the Stage in THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Nightwood Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nightwood Theatre will return to the stage with their fifteenth annual Lawyer Show, Rodger and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music!

Directed by Sadie Epstein-Fine, assisted by Lee Stone, and Musical Directed by Melissa Morris, assisted by Alexa Belgrave, and supported by a team of professional designers and crew, this unique event brings a cast of over 35 lawyers together for four live performances at the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts. As Nightwood’s biggest annual fundraiser, the Lawyer Show delivers vital funds that go directly toward the company’s mentorship initiatives, training programs and main stage productions.

While Lawyer Shows happen across Canada in various regional theatres, Nightwood’s scale is one of the largest in the country. Over the past decade, Nightwood has engaged over 300 lawyer-actors, received hundreds of sponsorships from some of Toronto’s top law firms, and has raised over $1,300,000 to support local artists. Moreover, the engagement has led to other creative endeavours, where lawyer alumni have produced their own Fringe shows, performed stand-up comedy, and formed indie theatre companies.



The show’s Director and Choreographer, Sadie Epstein-Fine, shares, “I am always thrilled to come back to the Lawyer Show. The lawyers remind me why I love theatre. It is not the fact that there are many incredible actors, singers and dancers (which there are), but that they are truly joyous to be in the room putting on a play.”

Reflecting on The Sound of Music, they remark, “We are living in polarizing, scary times. As we dive deeper into the play it has become clear that we are living in a moment that the characters in the Sound of Music find themselves in. The play is also about connecting through a love of music and that is something we have all been able to relate to.”

Musical Director, Melissa Morris, adds, “The lawyers are such enthusiastic, hard-working and talented individuals. It has been a pleasure getting to know them and to watch them blossom into their characters! This is going to be a truly great show- you don’t want to miss it.”

