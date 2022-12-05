Serena Ryder Announced At KT Tunstall At Massey Hall, April 21, 2023
Serena Ryder is no stranger to performing at Massey Hall, having played here most recently in May, as part of the acclaimed 2022 JUNO Songwriter's Circle.
Massey Hall has announced an incredible double bill featuring the return of one of Canada's most acclaimed singer-songwriters Serena Ryder and debut of Grammy nominated Scottish Musician, KT Tunstall, Friday, April 21, 2023 on the legendary Allan Slaight Stage at Massey Hall.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 9 at 10am ET via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or by calling the box office at 416-872-4255.
Just a month earlier (April 2022), Serena co-headlined the Massey Hall stage with friend and one of Canada most celebrated and respected songwriters, William Prince.
Serena is currently touring her latest album, The Art of Falling Apart, which invites listeners to join her mental wellness journey through a driving pop sound and the full range of her powerful voice. On The Art of Falling Apart, her eighth studio album and seventh JUNO Award, she helps us understand the importance of sitting with the uncomfortable moments and the wisdom in their messages.
KT Tunstall burst onto the music scene with her 2004 multi-platinum debut, Eye to the Telescope, which spawned the global hits "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree" and "Suddenly I See." These songs established Tunstall as a captivating, must-see performer, as well as a Songwriter with a singular knack for balancing introspective folk and propulsive rock.
In the last few years, Tunstall has expanded on these musical selves by focusing on a trilogy of records, where each album zeroes in on a single concept: soul, body and mind. The first, 2016's KIN, was the soul record; 2018's WAX was the body record, and the new NUT is the mind record.
