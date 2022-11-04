Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sarah Shafey to Present BLACKBOX UNIVERSE Album Release Show at Supermarket In Toronto

Sarah will be joined on stage by fellow Toronto musicians Mike Celia on guitar, Jared Gershon on drums, Erika Nielsen on cello and Lee Baillie.

Register for Toronto News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 04, 2022  

Sarah Shafey to Present BLACKBOX UNIVERSE Album Release Show at Supermarket In Toronto

Toronto singer-songwriter, producer and mixing engineer Sarah Shafey has released her highly anticipated fourth studio album Blackbox Universe, and is hosting an album release concert at Supermarket in Toronto on November 24.

Tickets are $10 and available at the door. This is a 19+ event. Sarah will be joined on stage by fellow Toronto musicians Mike Celia on guitar, Jared Gershon on drums, Erika Nielsen on cello and Lee Baillie.

On her fourth album, Blackbox Universe, Sarah Shafey delivers her most theatrical album to date. Filled with big, bold, heavy production including influences of electronic, pop and rock. Shafey brilliantly weaves themes of unveiling different versions of ourselves, her Egyptian roots, women's empowerment and science fiction, while captivating listeners with her seamless vocals and strong production. This genre-bending collection has garnered Shafey a Gold Award at the LIT Talent Music Awards, and a 2022 Finalist position with The Artists Forum Competition.

As an advocate for women's empowerment, Blackbox Universe is a homage to celebrating the different facets of womanhood. Sarah is proud to have co-produced, co-engineered and co-mixed the album with Hill Kourkoutis; the first female to win a JUNO award in the Recording Engineer of the Year category (2022). Hill has produced for and played with some of Canada's most notable artists including The Weeknd, July Talk, Serena Ryder, Madison Violet, SATE, Good Lovelies, Dear Rouge, Adam Cohen and more. Mastered by Kristian Montano of Montano Mastering, the album features musicians Sekou Lumumba on drums (Big Wreck, Serena Ryder, Bedouin Soundclash, Kardinal Offishall, Thornley), cellist and Grammy-nominated songwriter Michael Peter Olsen (Drake, Funeral, K-OS) and well-known Toronto guitarist Mike Celia.

From her previous three albums and a decade-long history in the Toronto music scene, Sarah Shafey has been praised for her sophistication and professional production. She's been described as powerful, influential and independent, with each release receiving rave reviews throughout the Toronto community and across internet music blogs. Although she has mixed albums for bands across genres in her studio Squeaky Clean Records, her personal sound has grown over the past decade from piano folk-pop, to emotive alternative and grungy shoegaze rock, to the present with the pop, electronic, and rock vibes of her forthcoming release. Along with her powerhouse team, Shafey has created a transcendent soundscape with Blackbox Universe, confirming her talent goes far beyond one specific genre.




Young Peoples Theatre Presents Exhilarating New Take on SNOW WHITE for the Holidays Photo
Young People's Theatre Presents Exhilarating New Take on SNOW WHITE for the Holidays
Young People's Theatre will present its holiday production – a fresh and humorous adaptation of Snow White by Greg Banks, directed by Aurora Browne (co-creator and star of CBC's Baroness von Sketch Show) in its Canadian premiere. Nudging the classic toward a more timely interpretation, this clever twist is a two-actor take on the beloved fairy tale that is fun for the whole family. Snow White is presented on the Ada Slaight Stage Nov. 21, 2022 – Jan. 7, 2023.
Grand Theatre Presents Three-Time Dora-Nominated Auditory Voyage, MIXTAPE Photo
Grand Theatre Presents Three-Time Dora-Nominated Auditory Voyage, MIXTAPE
From November 8th – 13th, the Grand Theatre will welcome award-winning actor, Zorana Sadiq to its Auburn Stage for her powerful and mellifluous one-person play: MixTape – presented by Crow’s Theatre. 
The Howland Company Presents ENTRANCES AND EXITS, December 7- December 18th At Tarragon Th Photo
The Howland Company Presents ENTRANCES AND EXITS, December 7- December 18th At Tarragon Theatre
The Howland Company marks the return of their iconic comedic play ENTRANCES AND EXITS, with their HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS special, created by Ruth Goodwin and Elizabeth Johnston.
New Book THE PARK STREET SECRETS Blends Love, Betrayal, And The Need For Human Connection Photo
New Book THE PARK STREET SECRETS Blends Love, Betrayal, And The Need For Human Connection
In Yvonne Van Lankveld's current novel 'The Park Street Secrets' (ISBN: 978-0228869252; released Sept., 2022), new neighbors move into a historic government building and classic film location on Park Street in Niagara Falls Canada. The building was featured in the film noir 'Niagara' starring Marilyn Monroe.

More Hot Stories For You


Young People's Theatre Presents Exhilarating New Take on SNOW WHITE for the HolidaysYoung People's Theatre Presents Exhilarating New Take on SNOW WHITE for the Holidays
November 3, 2022

Young People's Theatre will present its holiday production – a fresh and humorous adaptation of Snow White by Greg Banks, directed by Aurora Browne (co-creator and star of CBC's Baroness von Sketch Show) in its Canadian premiere. Nudging the classic toward a more timely interpretation, this clever twist is a two-actor take on the beloved fairy tale that is fun for the whole family. Snow White is presented on the Ada Slaight Stage Nov. 21, 2022 – Jan. 7, 2023.
Lyric Theatre Singers Return With Candlelight Christmas 2022Lyric Theatre Singers Return With Candlelight Christmas 2022
November 3, 2022

The Lyric Theatre Singers make a much-anticipated return to Concordia's Loyola Chapel for their first in-person concert since 2019. Tickets are now on sale for 4 performances of Candlelight Christmas 2022, from December 8th to 11th.
Grand Theatre Presents Three-Time Dora-Nominated Auditory Voyage, MIXTAPEGrand Theatre Presents Three-Time Dora-Nominated Auditory Voyage, MIXTAPE
November 3, 2022

From November 8th – 13th, the Grand Theatre will welcome award-winning actor, Zorana Sadiq to its Auburn Stage for her powerful and mellifluous one-person play: MixTape – presented by Crow’s Theatre. 
The Howland Company Presents ENTRANCES AND EXITS, December 7- December 18th At Tarragon TheatreThe Howland Company Presents ENTRANCES AND EXITS, December 7- December 18th At Tarragon Theatre
November 2, 2022

The Howland Company marks the return of their iconic comedic play ENTRANCES AND EXITS, with their HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS special, created by Ruth Goodwin and Elizabeth Johnston.
New Book THE PARK STREET SECRETS Blends Love, Betrayal, And The Need For Human ConnectionNew Book THE PARK STREET SECRETS Blends Love, Betrayal, And The Need For Human Connection
November 2, 2022

In Yvonne Van Lankveld's current novel 'The Park Street Secrets' (ISBN: 978-0228869252; released Sept., 2022), new neighbors move into a historic government building and classic film location on Park Street in Niagara Falls Canada. The building was featured in the film noir 'Niagara' starring Marilyn Monroe.