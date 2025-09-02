Sarah McCoy Comes to Allied Music Centre Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Massey Hall will present Sarah McCoy at Allied Music Centre Theatre on Saturday, November 1, 2025. With a powerful, deeply moving voice and a unique style blending blues, alternative soul, and touches of electronica, Sarah McCoy has quickly become a standout figure on today's music scene.

The American singer and pianist, now based in France, has earned critical acclaim and a loyal following with her two albums — Blood Siren (Blue Note, 2019) and High Priestess (2023). Her collaborations with high-profile artists and producers like Chilly Gonzales, Renaud Letang, Philippe Cohen Solal (Gotan Project), Amine Bouhafa, and Patricia Mazuy, along with her intense, often soul stirring stage presence, have cemented her reputation.

Sarah's stage persona was forged in the electric atmosphere of New Orleans cabarets and clubs, where she held residencies for several years. It's there she developed her signature blend of raw vulnerability, dark humour, smouldering rage, and uncompromising honesty. That legacy is still at the heart of her performances today — a visceral, instinctive kind of storytelling where every note and every pause matters.

Joined by two musicians, Jeffrey Hallam (bass/synth bass) and Antoine Kerninon (drums/synth), Sarah revisits her most iconic songs while giving audiences a glimpse into new material still in the making. Each performance becomes a living, breathing workshop — a unique version of her inner world unfolding in real time, in close conversation with the audience. A rare experience where life story and artistic creation meet in motion.