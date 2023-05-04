Sara Porter Productions Presents L-E-A-K at The Theatre Centre This Month

L-E-A-K will be presented at The Theatre Centre, from May 18, 2023, to May 21, 2023. 

Sara Porter Productions Presents L-E-A-K at The Theatre Centre This Month

Sara Porter Productions has announced L-E-A-K, a fresh new dance work that explores the ecosexual notions of falling in love with the ocean, inspired by the Bay of Fundy, home to the highest tides in the world. Choreographed by Sara Porter and performed by Sara Porter and Jessie Garon, L-E-A-K will be presented at The Theatre Centre, from May 18, 2023, to May 21, 2023.

In L-E-A-K, Sara Porter portrays her experience of the Bay through dance, image, and costume, blending her singular style of absurdist stagecraft with serious research about the origin of the ocean, the sex life of seagulls, and the theory of horizons. Delving into the notion that all categories leak, Porter takes an interdisciplinary approach to performance: presenting an interplay between monologue, dance, projected image, text, philosophy, and sound, she evokes deeper considerations of life's most profound questions.


Sara Porter is a prolific artist who has created over 25 works since 1990, presenting and performing across Canada, the US, and the UK. Notably, she toured extensively with Sara does a Solo, a multi-disciplinary solo show exploring the complexities of motherhood and artistry. In 2019, she received a Chalmers Fellowship for her work investigating the intersection of literary memoir and movement. Porter is also an experienced teacher and creative consultant, working with artists across various disciplines, as well as marginalized communities. She holds a Master's in Dance Studies from the University of Surrey and is a published author, with her biography of Peter Boneham being a notable work.


L-E-A-K's dynamic artistic team includes creative collaboration by Katherine Duncanson, sound and video design by Jeremy Minmagh, lighting design by Rebecca Picherack, costume design by Sarah Doucet, and technical direction by Curtis Whittaker.




