STONE AND BONE SPECTACULAR Comes to Centaur Theatre

Centaur Theatre will present the world premiere of Stone and Bone Spectacular (October 15 – 26, 2025), a vibrant new theatrical experience that reimagines the layered history of Tiohtià:ke (Montreal) and the very land Centaur occupies through a uniquely Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) lens. Written and directed by acclaimed theatre-maker Ange Loft, and created in collaboration with Clifford E. Lee Award-winning choreographer Barbara Kaneratonni Diabo and performer Iehente Foote, this large-scale new work is the culmination of Centaur's inaugural Indigenous Artist Residency.



Blending rich oral narratives with old Kahnawà:ke showmanship, Stone and Bone Spectacular follows “Ramrock” as his mind wanders through time, making his way back to his lover “Two Dogs” as she is moved across the island through centuries. With stories alternately caring and chilling, glorious and gory, the characters recount histories of the land Centaur now occupies, stories unearthed through a mix of archaeology and artistry. The stage shakes with song, dance, puppetry, and theatrical magic, transforming the theatre itself into a living excavation site.



“Stone and Bone Spectacular is a celebration of Indigenous storytelling, artistry, and resilience. By placing the spotlight on the land our theatre occupies, it reclaims history with spectacle and joy, while honouring the voices that continue to shape this place,” says Eda Holmes, Artistic and Executive Director, Centaur Theatre.



NEW THIS YEAR: “ALL MY RELATIONS” TICKETS

As part of Centaur's ongoing commitment to welcoming Indigenous community members both on and off stage, the theatre is proud to launch a new “All My Relations” ticket tier this season. Inspired by NAC Indigenous Theatre, this special $15 ticket price is reserved for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis community members for all subscription-series Centaur productions. This initiative is a gesture of Centaur's eagerness to open its doors more widely and create space for shared theatrical experiences.



“All My Relations” tickets are available online, in-person, or by calling the Centaur box office.

CENTAUR+ MUSIC SERIES: BRIAN MOON & BAND

On Saturday, October 25, audiences are invited to stay after the performance for a post-show musical celebration of Indigenous country and Western Waltz music with Brian Moon & Band.



A CCS Recording Artist and member of the North American Country Music Association International Hall of Fame (NACMAI), Brian Moon has been steeped in country traditions since childhood. Originally from Listuguj Mi'gmaq First Nation and now based in Kahnawà:ke, Moon brings a commanding stage presence shaped by years touring across Canada and 14 years in Nashville. His deep, traditional sound promises an unforgettable night of live music.



Admission is free for all Centaur+ Music Series events.



CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

Playwright/Director/Co-Creator: Ange Loft

Choreographer/Co-Creator: Barbara Kaneratonni Diabo

Co-Creator/”Seaway Sister Sandra”: Iehente Foote

“Seaway Sister Suzanne”: Marie-Celine Einish

“Fortune”: Wahsontí:io Kirby

“Two Dogs”: Véronik Picard

“Ramrock”: Iota'keratenion Thomas-Beaton

“Magic”: Dylan Thomas-Bouchier

Scenography: Jay Havens

Costume Design: Lauren Ashley Jiles

Puppet Design: Kaia'tanó:ron Dumoulin Bush

Lighting Design: Kahentanó:ron Brianna Montour

Sound Design & Music Direction: Olivia Shortt

Stage Manager: Danielle Laurin

Assistant Stage Managers: Trevor Barrette, Abi Sanie

Apprentice Stage Manager: Julia Carrier

Musicians: Victor Kee, Alejandra Nuñez