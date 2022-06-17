SIX CHICK FLICKS Brings Parody To Toronto Fringe!

After successful runs in New York, Winnipeg, and Orlando, Six Chick Flicks or a Legally Blonde Pretty Woman Dirty Danced on the Beaches while writing a Notebook on the Titanic is coming to Toronto July 7 through July 17 at the Toronto Fringe Festival.

Written by Kerry Ipema and Fringe Veteran TJ Dawe, who teamed up following a successful off-Broadway run, Edinburgh Fringe, UK tour, and major US tour of their parody show, One Woman Sex and the City.

Six Chick Flicks features parodies of popular chick flicks, Titanic, Pretty Woman, Beaches, Legally Blonde, The Notebook, and Dirty Dancing, reliving all the iconic moments of the beloved films including montages, dance breaks, and every moment in between. Performed by KK Apple and Kerry Ipema, Winnipeg Free Press promises "A smile will not leave your face the entire time."

Ipema is the co-host of the podcast, Crime of a Lifetime, with Lifetime Network; co-host and producer of Truly Darkly Creeply; creator of Lady Bits, a semiannual fundraiser for Planned Parenthood in NYC; creator of the solo show Sex Ed; and performs One Woman Sex and the City in cities across the US.

Apple is a writer, comedian, and filmmaker in New York City. She is a former Upright Citizen's Brigade Theatre improviser, where she met Ipema, who cut her teeth performing in the NYC comedy scene, including a run of her solo sketch show The Rhythm Is Going to Get You. Her work has been featured on Vulture and Funny or Die, and at comedy festivals across the country. She also moonlights as a dancer and her choreography has been commissioned for live shows, music videos, and television.

Dawe has been performing at Fringes for more than 25 years, with such shows as The Slipknot, A Canadian Bartender at Butlin's, Medicine and Operatic Panic Attack. Dawe has been writing satirical articles for McSweeney's, The Beaverton, and other websites, as well as contributing to the weekly web series by the Onion's founding editor, Scott Dikkers.

Six Chick Flicks

or a Legally Blonde Pretty Woman Dirty Danced on the Beaches

while writing a Notebook on the Titanic

Written by Kerry Ipema and TJ Dawe

Directed by Kerry Ipema and TJ Dawe

Performed by KK Apple and Kerry Ipema

Thurs, July 7 8:00pm

Sat, July 9 3:15pm

Mon, July 11 4:00pm

Wed, July 13 9:30pm

Fri, July 15 5:30pm

Sat, July 16 8:00pm

Sun, July 17 2:45pm

Tarragon Theatre Mainspace

Tickets are $12

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, June 22 and can be purchased online at fringetoronto.com or by calling the box office at 416-966-1062. Tickets can also be purchased during the festival at each venue.