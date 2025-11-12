Royal Wood And Fortunate Ones to Perform At Massey Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Massey Hall will present the Toronto stop for Royal Wood and Fortunate Ones Have a Heart Tour on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Longtime fans of each other, Royal Wood and Fortunate Ones are tired of being touring ships passing in the night. Both are musical miners of the heart, so they decided to call this the Have a Heart Tour. It's been a long time coming, but well worth the wait!

Tickets on sale this Thursday, November 13 at 10am ET via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255.

Royal Wood's music has ammassed over 30 million streams, numerous high-profile placements on shows like Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice, and frequent playlist features across Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Most recently, his single "A Good Enough Day” was prominently featured in a TV campaign, propelling the track towards 4 million streams.

His previous album, What Tomorrow Brings, received critical acclaim, and was considered for “Best Folk Album” at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Crafted alongside world-renowned writer/producers Linda Perry (Adele, Alicia Keys) and Jamie Scott (Ed SHeeran, Michael Kiwanuka), What Tomorrow Brings saw Wood reach new emotional depths and deliver his most powerful collection of music to date.

Known for translating his recorded work into captivating live performances, Royal Wood has headlined prestigious venues like Massey Hall in Toronto and Paradiso in Amsterdam, and toured extensively with acclaimed artists including Bonnie Raitt and David Gray.

Out of a period of isolation, introspection, and honesty, emerges That Was You and Me, the new album from Fortunate Ones.

With lush harmonies rising out of warm acoustic sounds, That Was You and Me finds Fortunate Ones reflecting on life, loss, grief, and hard times, and ultimately choosing love.