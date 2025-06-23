Reneé Rapp, Kacey Musgraves, & More Join Toronto's All Things Go Festival 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All Things Go Festival has revealed the lineup of the inaugural 2025 Toronto edition, with headliners including Reneé Rapp, Kacey Musgraves, Remi Wolf, and Role Model. The two-day festival features a total of 16 artists, including Special Guest Charlotte Cardin, Noah Cyrus, Ravyn Lenae, Chelsea Cutler, Blondshell, Valley, Joy Oladokun, and more.

Set for Saturday, October 4 and Sunday, October 5th, the festival is set to launch at the waterfront at Budweiser Stage in downtown Toronto. The fan presale is set for Thursday, June 26 @ 10am, and the public on sale is Friday, June 27. Tickets start at $156 CAD and will be available here.

The expansion to Toronto, Canada, continues the steady growth of All Things Go, which in 2024 simultaneously celebrated 10 years of the festival in the Washington DC area and launched a New York festival. In 2025, the Washington, DC and New York editions will each expand from 2 days to 3 days. All Things Go has continued to grow in scale, ambition, and attendance, while staying true to its mission to intentionally focus on female and non-binary-led lineups, and its ongoing commitment to cultivating diverse, inclusive spaces within the music community. For the inaugural All Things Go Toronto Festival, the ATG team is partnering with Live Nation Women to deliver the best possible festival experience for fans.

The weekend before ATG Toronto, All Things Go returns to Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD and Forest Hills Stadium in New York with another stacked lineup highlighting female and LGBTQ+ artists.

Earlier this month, All Things Go proudly announced the first installment of its forthcoming benefit compilation, with 100% of the proceeds going to their longtime collaborators at The Ally Coalition (TAC), a leading nonprofit dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ youth, founded by Jack and Rachel Antonoff. The debut track, “Jesus and John Wayne,” a poignant collaboration between googly eyes, Joy Oladokun, and Allison Ponthier, is available now. The compilation, featuring a diverse lineup of special original songs and collaborations from artists in the All Things Go community, will be available this fall. The full tracklist, featuring an exciting collection of both marquee and emerging names from the festival’s history, will be revealed soon.

SATURDAY 10.4:

Reneé Rapp

Remi Wolf

Ravyn Lenae

Chelsea Cutler

Blondshell

Julia Wolf

ELIO

EMEI

Doors open at 12PM EST

SUNDAY 10.5:

Kacey Musgraves

Role Model

Charlotte Cardin (Special Guest)

Noah Cyrus

Valley

Joy Oladokun

Alemeda

Baby Nova

Doors open at 12PM EST

About All Things Go:

All Things Go is an independent music festival based in Washington, DC and New York City, renowned for its innovative approach to curation and community. Since its founding in 2011, All Things Go has showcased an impressive lineup of groundbreaking artists, including Billie Eilish, boygenius, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, Hozier, Lorde, Laufey, Mitski, HAIM, Janelle Monáe, Charli XCX, MUNA, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bleachers, Tove Lo, and many more. At the heart of the festival is a passionate and inclusive fan community known as "The Besties," embodying the festival’s commitment to diversity and belonging. Recognized nationally, All Things Go was nominated for Pollstar’s Music Festival of the Year in 2023 and 2025 and has been featured prominently in media outlets such as The New York Times, Variety, Forbes, NME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, CNN, Pitchfork, NPR, and The Washington Post.

Photo credit: All Things Go

Comments